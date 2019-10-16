Our Future Fest Reveals Lineup Featuring Kid Ink, Yesi Ortiz, and More!

Power California's Our Future Fest is a music, art, and action festival for young people who care about the future of our communities, our planet, and our democracy. Taking place during a day long event from noon on Sunday November 10th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown Los Angeles the event is free to all - with pre-reserved tickets - and the stellar line up includes Kid Ink andJoyner Lucas with Kendrick Sampson (The Flash, Vampire Diaries, Insecure) and Yesi Ortiz (97.1 AMP Radio)as MC'sand guest speakers Edna Chavez (March For Our Lives), Thomas Lopez (International Indigenous Youth Council)and Alyesha Wise (Spoken Literature Art Movement). Our Future Fest brings this exciting line up together with screen-printing, art making, voter registration, action tents, health & wellness activities and the best food trucks in LA.

Power California know that art and music have the power to inspire people to take action. And, as we gear up for the 2020 election, we must all prepare to hit both the streets and the ballot box. Power California's Our Future Fest seeks to harness the energy of young voters of color and their families to create a state that is equitable, inclusive and just for everyone who calls California home. Attendees to Our Future Fest will be invited to TAKE ACTION in everything from voter registration to pledging to defend our Rights For The Future. The festival will bring together young leaders, activists and artists to inspire participation in our democracy.

Your ticket to the festival also includes a complimentary entrance to La Plaza Museum where you can enjoy two exclusive art installations featuring renowned artists that tell the Mexican American/Chicanx history of resistance. Entry only with pre-registration via the ticket site. Entrance subject to capacity.





