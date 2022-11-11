New Rules Debut New Single 'Late in the Evening'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have debuted new single "Late In The Evening." Written by Jamie Scott (One Direction, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran) and co-produced by the band, the heartfelt track arrives alongside an official visual, which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop. The visual is streaming now on the band's YouTube channel. "Late In The Evening" is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra.

The group expanded on the track, "'Late in the Evening' feels like a timeless record. The idea of desperately trying to win someone back turned into an anthem is something we can't wait to hear our fans screaming back at us."

Later this month, the trio will head out on a U.S. headline tour, which kicks off November 28 in Philadelphia, PA and hits New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom on December 1 before concluding in Atlanta, GA on December 7 (tour itinerary below). Tickets for all dates are available now. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.newrulesband.com.

This summer, New Rules released Go The Distance (Extended Version), available now via Elektra. The extended mixtape includes stripped-down versions of "Go The Distance" and "Love You Like That" and live offerings of "Drunk Texts" and "Lucky Me." The offering also arrived alongside a live video for "Lucky Me," which is streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

In June, the group shared their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, who named the trio one of their Emerging Artists To Watch. Rolling Stone UK applauded the mixtape's "pop-driven earworms," while Sweety High attested New Rules are "going places."

The band celebrated the release with their intimate "New Songs For New People" debut U.S. headline shows, which included sold-out performances at New York City's Mercury Lounge and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles. New Rules also performed two sold-out hometown shows in Dublin, Ireland and London, UK in August.

The mixtape was heralded by title track "Go The Distance," produced by Sir Nolan [Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, Shawn Mendes] and co-produced and co-written with Kieran Shudall of Circa Waves. The single - which bounces between a slick bass line, handclaps, and glossy synths - is accompanied by an official lyric video on the band's official YouTube channel.

Last fall, the group announced their signing to Elektra and shared new singles "Really Wanna Dance With You" and "Cheers." The tracks racked up praise, with Sweety High celebrating the "catchy chorus and ... beat that's impossible to resist," of "Really Wanna Dance With You" while Wonderland Magazine attested "New Rules are set to become the next big thing." Entirely written and co-produced by the band, the group's 2022 name songs EP ignited a flurry of activity on TikTok.

About New Rules

For New Rules, three guitars and three voices converge upon one stadium-size sound. The London-based trio-Alec McGarry, Nathan Lambert, and Ryan Meaney-elevate pop to the rafters fueled by singer-songwriter soul, rock 'n' roll spirit, and a whole lot of personality. With Ryan from Ireland, Alec from Hertfordshire, and Nathan from Chelmsford, the boys initially met online, bonding over similar backgrounds playing music on street corners, uploading covers online, and penning original material.

The musicians congregated in London and introduced New Rules with "Call It" and "Fix Somebody" during 2019. Beyond hitting the road with Julia Michaels, Little Mix, and Picture This, they've sold out successive headline tours.

Following the viral success of "Pasta" and "Emily," they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021. This summer, the trio released their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone UK, and more, in addition to selling out UK shows and their first-ever U.S. dates earlier this year.

Watch the new music video here: