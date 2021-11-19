Netflix Releases 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Vol. 2' Soundtrack

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Warner Music Group's (NASDAQ: WMG) Arts Music division today announced the Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Vol. 2 soundtrack composed by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Bear McCreary is now available through digital download and streaming services.

"When I composed the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, I set out to write the most epic, bombastic symphonic metal score I could muster, evoking the cinematic fantasy scores of my youth," says McCreary. "With that work as a starting point, I feel like I wrote beyond it by every conceivable metric when I composed the score for the final five episodes of the season. This music is more emotional, more energizing, more soaring, and more thematically layered - resulting in arguably one of the most ambitious and exciting orchestral scores of my career thus far. I'm thrilled for fans to have the chance to experience it on the album and when the episodes hit Netflix."

Since its creation in 1982, Mattel's Masters of The Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon that's transcended generations and ignited passion amongst fans around the world. Now, nearly 40 years later, Mattel has brought Masters of The Universe back to delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. Part one of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered in July; part two is set for release on November 23.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation was developed by executive producer and showrunner Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) and features an all-star cast that includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Chris Wood (He-Man) and Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), to name a few. Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) executive produced the animation for Mattel Television.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues the saga first popularized in the 1980's by the Mattel toys and comic books, and the Filmation animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

