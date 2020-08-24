Musician Justin Townes Earle Dies at 38

Earle was a singer-songwriter and musician, and son of singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that musician Justin Townes Earle has died at age 38. No cause of death has been revealed.

Earle was a singer-songwriter and musician, and son of singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle.

In 2007, Earle released a six-song EP called Yuma, before signing a contract with Chicago's Bloodshot Records. His first full album, called The Good Life, was released in 2008.

In September 2009, Earle received an Americana Music Award for New and Emerging Artist of the Year. In 2011, he received the Americana Music Award in the Song of the Year category for "Harlem River Blues".

In 2010 he released the album Harlem River Blues, followed by the album Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now in 2012. Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now was listed at album number 37 on Rolling Stone's list of the top 50 albums of 2012.

From 2014 through 2017, Earle released a "family trilogy" of albums, comprising Single Mothers (2014), Absent Fathers (2015), and Kids in the Street (2017).

Earle has played at many iconic venues, including the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, Historical WSM, South By Southwest (2008-2010, 2012), the historic Beacon Theater (May 2009), Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion (September 2009), Bonnaroo (2009) Bumbershoot (2010), the East Coast Blues & Roots Music Festival (Byron Bay, Australia), 2012, the Bowery Ballroom (March 2010) the Winnipeg Folk Festival (July 2008), and the Nelsonville Music Festival (2008 and 2011).

