Miranda Lambert Achieves Career Best Opening Week With IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Miranda Lambert has this week's most added single at country radio, with 112 Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck stations and SiriusXM The Highway onboard. On the heels of Thursday's nationwide premiere of her first taste of new solo music in nearly three years, Lambert achieves her career best opening week.

Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Maren Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details below). Tickets are on sale now.

Upcoming Tour Dates:



Fairs & Festivals:

Wednesday, July 24 - Cheyenne Frontier Days || Cheyenne, Wyo.

Friday, August 2 - Watershed Festival || George, Wash. (Pistol Annies)

Saturday, August 10 - Boots & Hearts Music Festival || Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Friday, August 16 - Country Thunder Alberta || Calgary, Alberta

Friday, August 30 - The Great Allentown Fair || Allentown, Penn.

Saturday, August 31 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa || Atlantic City, N.J.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:Friday, September 13 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.Saturday, September 14 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.Thursday, September 19 - Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.Friday, September 20 - Huntington Center || Toledo, OhioSaturday, September 21 - BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:Thursday, October 17 - Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.Friday, October 18 - Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.Saturday, October 19 - Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.Thursday, October 24 - TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.Friday, October 25 - JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.Saturday, October 26 - INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert just released her highly anticipated new single "It All Comes Out In The Wash" to Country Radio. She recently announced her rotating all girls "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour for fall of 2019 with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack as well as the Pistol Annies. Miranda toured extensively in 2018, starting with the "Living Like Hippies" and then following it up with "The Bandwagon" summer tour with Little Big Town.

This 9-time ACM Female Vocalist of the year has received many accolades, including 2 Grammy Awards, 13 (CMA) Country Music Associations Awards, and 32 (ACM) Academy of Country Music Awards amongst other honors, including the prestigious Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony. She was also honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame and named "Artist In Residence" with two performances in September 2018 as well as the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award in 2019.

The singer/songwriter released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum(2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005), in addition to the three albums she recorded with her trio, the Pistol Annies. For more information go to www.Mirandalambert.com

Miranda's MuttNation Foundation a 501 C (3) is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary in 2019 and has raised over 3.9 million to date. The mission is to support shelters across the country to provide spay and neuter programs, medical treatments, adoptions, preventions, transportation, and education as well as provide assistance during disasters. www. muttnationfoundation.com DON'T FORGET, LOVE A SHELTER PET.





