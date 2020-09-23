Megan McGinnis, Major Attaway And Telly Leung To Perform In Empathy Concert Honoring RBG

The event takes place Friday, September 25th - 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

Join hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung on Friday, September 25th for a special Empathy Concert. Featuring Broadway performers Megan McGinnis and Major Attaway, plus Coach K Leadership & Ethics Center Executive Director Sanyin Siang, and a special tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg for the empathy and commitment she lived. This will be an uplifting hour of songs, stories, and conversations about Empathy in these Times.

Empathy Concert!

Friday, September 25th - 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

Reserve a space: https://www.masie.com/empathy925

Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. For our 19th Concert & Perspectives session, we will be combining Broadway performers and Learning Business Leaders in an uplifting one-hour focus on Empathy!

We are honored to feature these amazing Broadway and Television Performers:

Megan McGinnis ("Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and roles in Les Miz, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Parade, Side Show)

Major Attaway ("Genie" in Disney's Aladdin and "Fatty Arbuckle" in City Center's Mack and Mabel; also, a voice over artist featured on many video games and anime shows)

Sanyin Siang (Coach K Leadership & Ethics Center - Founding Executive Director; Author of "The Launch Book: Motivational Stories for Launching Your Idea, Business, or Next Career"; Duke University Professor; Thinkers50; LinkedIn Top Global Influencer with over 1,000,000 Followers)

John Howley (Attorney who Argued a Case Before the Supreme Court, with Perspectives about RBG)

Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, Rent, Allegiance)

This is the 19th Empathy Concert Hour that we have produced since the beginning of the pandemic. We have addressed the issues of "work from home", economic disruption, and racial injustice. We have honored teachers and explored the intersection of humor and empathy. EMPATHY is essential to our employees, our organizations, and to our families and children in these uncertain times!

Join us! Empathy Concert - Friday, September 25th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy925

