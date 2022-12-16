Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Max Drazen Drops New Single 'Not Because I Loved You'

Released today via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records, “Not Because I Loved You” is available for streaming/download now.

Dec. 16, 2022  

On his new song "Not Because I Loved You," Max Drazen captures the painful process of breaking free from a toxic love. Producer Johnny Simmen (Mickey Guyton, Jordie) keeps Drazen's soul-baring vocals at the forefront, surrounding them with reverberating keyboards and beats.

"I didn't think that I could get my heart broken without being in love but my last relationship proved me wrong," explains Max Drazen. "The lyric 'it's NOT because I loved you that my heart breaks' represents the idea that even though I wasn't in love, being manipulated in a toxic relationship can be just as hard or harder. For me, 'Not Because I Loved You' is particularly meaningful because the experience is so recent. I still get anxious when I see my ex, I still have trauma from when we were together, and I still think about the aftermath of the breakup. it's truly the most honest song I have written to date."

"Not Because I Loved You" is the latest in Drazen's series of highly relatable 2022 singles, which include "Let Me Down Slow," "Caffeine" and "Blurry Pictures." Hailing him as "a talent to watch out for," The LUNA Collective said, "The clever lyricism paired with intuitive yet playful melodies make...['Blurry Pictures'] an all-day listen."

PEOPLE noted, "Max Drazen is the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat." EARMILK said, "Max Drazen is already proving himself as a promising songwriter with sky-high limits." EUPHORIA. Magazine observed, "Already demonstrating his skills as a lyrical tycoon with a sound that surpasses the singular categories of a typical genre, Drazen is in the ideal space to mold himself into the pop star he's meant to be."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Drazen's first influences came from his parents' record collection - Elton John and Billy Joel. As he got older, he fell in love with artists like Smino, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bellion and Two Door Cinema Club. Although recruited to play soccer at Middlebury College in Vermont, he found his focus shifting to songwriting. He developed a sinewy, genre-agnostic voice and centered his authentic perspective as a kid from the 'burbs, adeptly swinging between R&B, pop and rap.

Listen to the new single here:



