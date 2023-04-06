Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates

This summer, GRAMMY® Award nominated producer, songwriter, performer Maggie Rogers will embark on a headline tour of North America, including stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city "Summer of '23 Tour" will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC - check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour". The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. In celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale on April 7.

Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. For further details on times and participating venue locations, fans can visit here. Please note that not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address or have the same operating hours. Fans should check box office closing times and locations before heading to the box office.

For fans who can't make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour" will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Toronto show in person ticket pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, April 11th at 12pm ET and the online pre-sale will begin at 8pm ET. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale and register for their pre-sale code here.

In addition, the Spotify pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour" - along with all venue/local pre-sales - will begin on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Rogers' upcoming headline run will follow The Feral Joy Tour, a sold-out early-2023 outing that included stops at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom and The Shrine in Los Angeles. Consequence, who hailed her as "an enchanting and charismatic performer, a firecracker" and noted that "[h]er songs have a special kind of ferocity and grandeur that is best felt amidst a crowd."

Alongside the "Summer of '23 Tour," Rogers will take the stage at a number of this year's major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and more. See below for more info on Rogers' summer festival appearances.

Released last July, Rogers' latest album Surrender arrived to immediate acclaim from leading outlets like The New York Times ("a hypnotically danceable ode to ecstatic abandon, making leaps and navigating worry"), Pitchfork ("she sounds renewed, submitting to the pull of her heart without apology"), and Rolling Stone ("pop music prodigy...an artist who's in it for the long haul").

Raw and revelatory, Surrender marked the follow-up to 2019's Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1, landed Rogers a GRAMMY® nomination for Best New Artist, and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams to date.

Maggie Rogers - "Summer of '23" Tour Dates & Festival Appearances

7/14 - Sommo Festival - Cavendish, PEI

7/24 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC *

7/25 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN *

7/27 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY *

7/28 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

7/29 - Mann Center - Philadelphia, PA *

7/31 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME *

8/3 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

8/6 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

8/9 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO #

8/10 - UCCU Center - Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

8/13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA #

8/16 - WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA #

8/17 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR #

9/29 - Atlantis - Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports

Photo credit: Zoe Ghertner