Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates

Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Apr. 06, 2023  

This summer, GRAMMY® Award nominated producer, songwriter, performer Maggie Rogers will embark on a headline tour of North America, including stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city "Summer of '23 Tour" will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC - check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour". The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. In celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale on April 7.

Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. For further details on times and participating venue locations, fans can visit here. Please note that not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address or have the same operating hours. Fans should check box office closing times and locations before heading to the box office.

For fans who can't make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour" will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Toronto show in person ticket pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, April 11th at 12pm ET and the online pre-sale will begin at 8pm ET. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale and register for their pre-sale code here.

In addition, the Spotify pre-sale for the "Summer of '23 Tour" - along with all venue/local pre-sales - will begin on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Rogers' upcoming headline run will follow The Feral Joy Tour, a sold-out early-2023 outing that included stops at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom and The Shrine in Los Angeles. Consequence, who hailed her as "an enchanting and charismatic performer, a firecracker" and noted that "[h]er songs have a special kind of ferocity and grandeur that is best felt amidst a crowd."

Alongside the "Summer of '23 Tour," Rogers will take the stage at a number of this year's major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and more. See below for more info on Rogers' summer festival appearances.

Released last July, Rogers' latest album Surrender arrived to immediate acclaim from leading outlets like The New York Times ("a hypnotically danceable ode to ecstatic abandon, making leaps and navigating worry"), Pitchfork ("she sounds renewed, submitting to the pull of her heart without apology"), and Rolling Stone ("pop music prodigy...an artist who's in it for the long haul").

Raw and revelatory, Surrender marked the follow-up to 2019's Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1, landed Rogers a GRAMMY® nomination for Best New Artist, and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams to date.

Maggie Rogers - "Summer of '23" Tour Dates & Festival Appearances

7/14 - Sommo Festival - Cavendish, PEI

7/24 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC *

7/25 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN *

7/27 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY *

7/28 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

7/29 - Mann Center - Philadelphia, PA *

7/31 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME *

8/3 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

8/6 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

8/9 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO #

8/10 - UCCU Center - Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

8/13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA #

8/16 - WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA #

8/17 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR #

9/29 - Atlantis - Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports

Photo credit: Zoe Ghertner



Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Lunatic High Releases New Single Paralyzed Photo
Lunatic High Releases New Single 'Paralyzed'
Lunatic High has released “Paralyzed,” an explosive new single about climbing out of the abyss of a dark situation. Told from the perspective of a tenacious woman fighting to free herself from a degrading and abusive relationship, the intensely-atmospheric track is built on the narrator’s character arc of endurance.
Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track WEEDKILLER Before Coachella Photo
Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track 'WEEDKILLER' Before Coachella
On the new single, Ashnikko delves deeper into the dystopian fantasy concept behind her forthcoming debut album, which she thoughtfully crafted alongside longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama] as a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album & World Tour Dates Photo
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album & World Tour Dates
Multi-platinum-selling pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer, will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally. The tracks are taken from the band’s 2022 one-of-a-kind performance “The Feeling of Falling Upwards” at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share