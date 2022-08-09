MENGERS Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Mexico City's Mengers have confirmed a run of dates in the U.S. The first leg kicks off August 20 in Chicago, IL and concludes in Philadelphia, PA. The next run starts on October 27 in Long Beach, CA and winds up at Seattle, WA's Freakout Festival November 10-13. Along the way they hit New York City on August 26 for a show at Berlin Under A with their Devil In The Woods Records label-mates Sgt. Papers. All dates are listed below.

Mengers is brothers Carlos (guitar) and Pablo (drums) Calderon,and Mauricio Suárez (bass). This power trio has harnessed their musical chops through energetic music with sharp edges and occasional melodic hooks.

2021 saw the release of their breakthrough album GOLLY, an ambitious album that deals with questions of simulated realities as metaphors for socio-economic injustices. Set to music that played with controlled chaos, it relies on simple three chord and fast drumming structures with enough leeway to experiment and turn their sound inside out.

GOLLY was produced by Hugo Quezada (Robota, Exploded View El Shirota, Belafonte Sensacional) at his Progreso Nacional studio. The album was named one of the year's best by numerous publications in their home-country, and lead single "Pantitlán" landed on Reactor's yearly best song countdown, arriving at number 25 of arguably the biggest rock radio station of Mexico. Mengers also appeared on the 2021 edition of the psych rock festival Hipnosis in Mexico City as well as contributing a session to KEXP's Latin American culture celebration, Aquí y Ahora.

Mengers followed GOLLY with the release of "i/O" which exemplifies an expansion of what has come to be known as the Mengers sound. The fuzzed-out guitars and frantic drumming of the past are still mostly present but there are experiments that result in some of their most ambitious music to date. The single represents an attempt to make sense of a world in crisis. The title refers to "on/off" switches on most electronic devices, Mengers reflect on how life doesn't deal in such duality but rather how opposites tend to complement each other.

Mengers have asserted their place in the Mexican rock scene as one of the most forward thinking bands in the game, a force of nature that will continue to give inspiring music for years to come.

Mengers Tour Dates

08.20.22 Ruido Fest / Chicago, IL

08.20.22 Cobra Lounge / Chicago, IL

08.23.22 The Broadway / Brooklyn, NY

08.24.22 The Beeracks / New Haven, CT

08.25.22 tbc / New Jersey, NJ

08.26.22 Berlin Under A / New York, NY

08.27.22 tbc / Philadephia, PA

10.27.22 Alex's Bar / Long Beach, CA

10.29.22 The KnockOut / San Francisco, CA

10.30.22 Elie's Mile High Club / Oakland, CA

11.02.22 Goldfield Trading Pos / Sacramento, CA

11.10-13.22 Freakout Festival / Seattle, WA