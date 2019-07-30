LyricFind Extends Lead On Publisher Relationships With MPA/PMLL Agreement In The UK

LyricFind are happy to confirm an agreement with 63 UK publishers through PMLL, a division of the UK Music Publishers Association. Thanks to the MPA's support, the remaining PMLL members and other MPA and MCPS members will be encouraged to opt in to direct licensing agreements with LyricFind, for whichever territories are not currently licensed.

The agreement brings these publishers' catalogs into LyricFind's global lyric licensing system, which pays rights holders for every lyric display, as well as for lyric translations and merchandise featuring lyrics. The direct relationship with key publishers is invaluable in maintaining an accurate and sustainable lyrics licensing environment, while benefiting songwriters and rights holders by creating a new revenue stream from their lyrics.

"We are excited to work with these important UK publishers and songwriters in major new territories and to enable them to legally distribute, exhibit, and monetize their lyrics through our 60+ platform partners," says Robert Singerman, SVP International Publishing at LyricFind.

"Lyrics provide a new revenue stream for the members we represent," said PMLL General Manager Viki Smith. "Publishers need these new approaches and I look forward to supporting them as they explore the services LyricFind has to offer."



LyricFind is the world's leader in licensed lyrics and has licensing from over 5,000 music publishers, including all the majors: Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV, Warner/Chappell Music Publishing and Kobalt. LyricFind has built a quality-controlled, vetted database of lyrics available for licensing and synchronized technology, servicing clients like Amazon, Deezer, Microsoft and many others.







Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You