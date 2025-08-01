Listen: Harpist Kirsten Agresta Copely Releases New Album 'Kuruvinda'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® nominee and Broadway harpist Kirsten Agresta Copely has released Kuruvinda, a ten-track, harp-driven album of original music. Produced by Marc Copely and Mia Moravis, the record was crafted without synthesizers or keyboards.

“This album emerged from a time of deep introspection, when I reflected on the quiet power of authenticity over perfection,” says Copely. “Kuruvinda is my way of honoring the tender places we usually try to hide—and creating a space where flaws feel not only accepted, but beautiful.” Listen to it below.

As a harpist, Copely’s career has included over a dozen Broadway shows, three solo recitals at Carnegie Hall, a Lincoln Center debut, performances for President Barack Obama and Queen Rania, and collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Enya, and The Who. Her harp work has appeared in Sex and the City 2, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and numerous other soundtracks. Last year, she made her 54 Below debut, performing her GRAMMY-nominated album Aquamarine.

A former associate professor at Vanderbilt University and Recording Academy voting member, she now mentors emerging musicians. Her discography—Dream World (2001), The Covers Album (2019), the Global Music Award–winning Around the Sun (2020), and GRAMMY-nominated Aquamarine (2023)—has garnered more than 12 million streams.

Photo Credit: Drew Bordeaux