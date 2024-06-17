Kirsten Agresta-Copely Will Bring AQUAMARINE LIVE to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Kirsten Agresta-Copely in Aquamarine Live on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 at 7pm. The Grammy nominated harpist and composer who has played in over a dozen Broadway shows, will make her 54 Below debut with Aquamarine Live. In a seamless blend of musical artistry with mesmerizing visuals by OBIE Award-winning multimedia artist Laurie Olinder, the show conveys a profound sense of wonder and mystery in a spirit-caressing, hypnotic immersion.

Featuring special guests Katie Kresek (Tony Award winner, Moulin Rouge) on violin and Eleanor Norton (Alan Cumming's Legal Immigrant) on cello. Spend an evening in liquid sunshine experiencing this one-of-a-kind show.

Kirsten Agresta-Copely in Aquamarine Live plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $62 (includes $7 in fees) - $84 (includes $9 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Kirsten Agresta-COPELY

Kirsten Agresta-Copely is a GRAMMY Nominated, international award-winning harpist and composer who has made music in four continents for heads of state, in blockbuster movie soundtracks, alongside Billboard 100 artists, on late night television, and on the most recognized world stages. Her most recent album, Aquamarine, was Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album in the 66th GRAMMY Awards. New Age Music Guide stated, “This unique voyage into the deep blue sea feels significant, timeless, and heartfelt.”

Steeped in rigorous classical training, Copely's performance career began at an early age: by fourteen, she performed a full solo tour of the British Isles, and continued to gain attention in the classical world by winning Bronze Medal in the 1st USA International Harp Competition, debuting as concerto soloist at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center soon after.

Copely's charismatic, telegenic presence on stage has also allowed her to share a prominent spotlight in a variety of pop-culture settings: she has performed on a full slate of late night and morning show television programming, including Saturday Night Live, Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and The Today Show. She has played a gamut of the world's biggest stages, from Madison Square Garden to Lollapalooza, alongside Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, Florence + The Machine, Enya, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Evanescence, Adam Levine, John Legend, and The Roots. Her favorite: a performance alongside Beyoncé at the Second Official White House State Dinner for President Barack Obama and Mexican President Felipe Calderón.

Her music has over 10 million streams on Spotify, steady airplay on the Sirius XM Spa Channel, and she has been featured in the New York Post, Hollywood Soapbox, and Crain's Business New York.

