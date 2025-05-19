Lightning Bolt to Embark on US Tour This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary duo Lightning Bolt, composed of bassist Brian Gibson and drummer/vocalist Brian Chippendale, have announced a US tour throughout Autumn 2025. The tour follows each member's solo albums, Brian Gibson's Thrasher and Brian Chippendale's Terrestrial Seethings under his Black Pus moniker. These releases were preceded by a busy schedule of releasing deluxe reissues of classic albums Oblivion Hunter, Earthly Delights, Wonderful Rainbow, Ride the Skies and Lightning Bolt, as well as their most recent proper full-length Sonic Citadel. The duo will be playing new material on this tour in anticipation of recording a new album soon.

Lightning Bolt play with abandon that is unmatched and remarkably undiluted since the duo’s formation 25 years ago. They are often called one of the loudest rock outfits in existence, both on record and on (or famously, off) the stage. Brian Gibson creates sounds that are unexpected and remarkably varied with his virtuosic bass playing and his inventive approach to the instrument, centered around melody rather than rhythm. The dizzying fury of Brian Chippendale’s drums twist from primal patterns into disorienting break beats as his distorted, looped, and echoing vocals weave more melody into the mayhem. Amidst the fray there has always been shreds of a pop songs discernible in the eye of every Lightning Bolt song.

Thrasher is Gibson’s triumphant return to VR, a fantastical whirlwind co-created with Mike Mandell via their partnership Puddle. The soundtrack harnesses Gibson’s otherworldly visions with bright musical clarity, trading the “rhythmic violence” of Thumper for expansive and sublime atmospheres punctured by cascading, serpentine arpeggios embodied by otherworldly creatures. Terrestrial Seethings is pure energy, pure Black Pus, capturing the precision, frenzy, and ecstatic performance in all its glory. After two decades playing and improvising, Chippendale’s imagination and curiosity continue to push his world of twisted joy in expressive new directions.

Lightning Bolt Tour Dates

Sep. 20 - Portland, ME - Space 538

Sep. 21 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center (Ruins)

Sep. 22 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street

Sep. 23 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

Sep. 25 - Memphis, TN - Goner Fest

Sep. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Sep. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Sep. 28 - Durham, NC - Motorco

Sep. 29 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing

Sep. 30 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

Oct. 2 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

Photo credit: Nick Sayers

