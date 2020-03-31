Light In The Attic Presents Live Charity Concert To Support MusiCares' Relief Fund

In hopes of bringing some much-needed joy to the planet, acclaimed archival/reissue label and distribution company Light in the Attic will be presenting a free charity concert this Friday (4/3), streaming live on their Twitch and YouTube channels beginning at 4:00 pm PST.

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home will feature new performances from legendary artists whose music LITA has re-released over the past 20 years, along with a handful of talented friends from the around the globe, each covering songs from the label's renowned catalog. 100% of all donations will go towards MusiCares' virus Relief Fund, assisting those in the music community affected by the virus pandemic.

While quarantined at home - from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy - each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home.

The artist lineup for Light In The Attic & Friends at Home includes:

Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn Fred Armisen British folk legend Michael Chapman Jarvis Cocker Italian composer Gigi Masin Devendra Banhart Brazilian great Marcos Valle Jim James (My Morning Jacket) Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku) Alex Maas (The Black Angels) Money Mark Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals) Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees Jazz giant Azar Lawrence Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu) Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich Mark Lightcap (Acetone) Sessa Ben Gibbard



Fans can tune in for free and watch the live charity concert this Friday (4/3) beginning at 4:00 pm PST via Light In The Attic's Twitch and YouTube channels.

