KC And The Sunshine Band Joins Lineup For Sammy Hagar's Second Annual 'High Tide Beach Party & Car Show'

Rock legend Sammy Hagar today announced that KC and the Sunshine Band will join the lineup of his second annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show on the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, California. Due to incredible demand for tickets, the High Tide Beach Party returns this year as a two-day party on September 28 & 29, with double the music, cars, food, drinks and more.



Watch Sammy's announcement here.



KC and The Sunshine Band, led by Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music, blending a unique fusion of Caribbean, R&B and funk dubbed the "Miami sound". They topped the charts with singles including "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight," and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," tallying worldwide sales of over 100 million, and receiving numerous awards.



KC shared the news with fans today, as well. Watch his announcement here.



Headlining the 2019 party are Sammy Hagar & The Circle (ft. Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson) with special guests Richie Sambora, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Night Ranger, Blue Öyster Cult, Extreme, Steel Panther, Tony Lewis from The Outfield, Patty Smythand Scandal, and more. View the entire lineup and details at HighTideBeachParty.com.



AXS TV is giving fans two opportunities to go BTS at the High Tide Beach Party & Car Show as part of the network's popular Sunday Night Rocks lineup. Starting with the June 30th episode of the hit TV show Rock and Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, Sammy will give fans an inside look, like only he can, at the classic rock and classic rides at his debut beach bash. Next up, on the July 7 season two opener of TrunkFest, Eddie Trunk takes in the sights and sounds of the summer's ultimate beach bash, and sits down with a slate of rock n' roll icons such as Eddie Money, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar. Click here to check out the first look clip here from the premiere.



In addition to the stellar lineup, Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party & Car Show will also return with two-days of its acclaimed car show, presented by Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels, and featuring an amazing collection of luxury, exotic, European, custom, classic, movie and hyper cars -- curated by MuscleKingz. Some of the automobiles shown will include Sammy Hagar's personal Ferrari BB512i from his "I Can't Drive 55" music video, Viciousstang - the twin-charged "Million Dollar Mustang," as well as one of the legendary "General Lee" 1969 Dodge Chargers used in the original filming of the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, owned by Chrome Cars. The Mickey Thompson Car Show area will feature various invited cars and attendees can submit their cars to be included in the show online at HighTideBeachParty.com. Encore Gas & Supply, Keystone Automotive Operations, Original Parts Group, The Fab School, Gatorwraps, CVRD Canopies, Gibson Guitars and more will have interactive displays onsite throughout the car show.



Fest-goers can enjoy several specially curated food and drink offerings including a beach side outpost of Sammy's legendary Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Cabo Wabo grill will serve authentic handmade tacos, delivering big Mexican flavors north of the border. Bars will be located throughout the party with refreshing cocktail pairings including margaritas and specialty drinks featuring Santo Mezquila and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, as well as beer, wine and other refreshments. In true beach party fashion, fest-goers can enjoy the beautiful sand and sites at Huntington State Beach thanks to California State Parks.



The immersive beach experience will also feature classic beach activities including a cornhole tournament, games, specialty photo ops, as well Polynesian, Tahitian and line dancing instruction at the Red Rocker Party Bar. Hornblower Cruises & Events has partnered with Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party for a Kick-off Party Sunset Cruise on Friday, September 27 hosted by Eddie Trunk on-board their Endless Dreams yacht for 200 guests. Hornblower Cruises & Events is also hosting the High Tide Hangover Brunch Cruise on Saturday, September 28, Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30.



General Admission Tickets, Reserved Seats, Front of Stage Standing Pit, VIP Experiences, Hotel Packages, Private Cabanas, Kick-Off Party Sunset Cruise and Hangover Brunch Cruises are on sale now at HighTideBeachParty.com.



Sammy Hagar is a Grammy® winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author and host of Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar on AXS TV, who's sold more than 80 million albums during his four decade-long career. With his critically-acclaimed supergroup, The Circle, Hagar reunited with Michael Anthony, the renowned bassist who's played with him for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen and Chickenfoot; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin's iconic drummer, John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through his own, as well as some of rock's most iconic guitarist's riffs. The band takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning hits from Montrose, Sammy's solo career, Van Halen and with Bonham on board, even a few Led Zeppelin classics.





John Oakes is an entertainment entrepreneur, executive, and marketer based in Southern California. Oakes founded his music, entertainment, event, and marketing consulting company, Freeze Management, in 2002, while managing rock band Story of the Year. He specializes in producing music festivals, concerts, car shows, motorcycle shows and events, and developing marketing programs benefiting live events, brands, artists, partners, and fans. Oakes has spent 20 years as an entrepreneur in the music industry, representing a diverse group of musicians selling millions of records and tickets worldwide. Oakes, with his company Freeze Management, has also developed effective strategies and implemented successful marketing programs for an assorted group of well-known companies, including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ram Trucks, AT&T Wireless, Samsung Mobile, Ford, Jagermeister, Lucas Oil, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson and many more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories