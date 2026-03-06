Kelsea Ballerini Joins Artist Lineup for AN EVENING WITH THE GRAND OLE OPRY at Carnegie Hall

Opry member Kelsea Ballerini will join the artist lineup for An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The special performance also features Opry members Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, and Henry Cho, and special guests Wyatt Flores and Grammy Award-nominated duo The War and Treaty.

The one-night-only occasion is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary and marks the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th year of presenting unforgettable performances. Throughout 2026, Nashville’s legendary Opry continues to honor the past, showcase the present, and shape the future of country music through one-of-a-kind live shows.