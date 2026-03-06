Kelsea Ballerini Joins Artist Lineup for AN EVENING WITH THE GRAND OLE OPRY at Carnegie Hall
Ballerini joins Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, and Henry Cho, and special guests Wyatt Flores and Grammy Award-nominated duo The War and Treaty.
Opry member Kelsea Ballerini will join the artist lineup for An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The special performance also features Opry members Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, and Henry Cho, and special guests Wyatt Flores and Grammy Award-nominated duo The War and Treaty.
The one-night-only occasion is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary and marks the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th year of presenting unforgettable performances. Throughout 2026, Nashville’s legendary Opry continues to honor the past, showcase the present, and shape the future of country music through one-of-a-kind live shows.
This highly anticipated event will mark the Grand Ole Opry’s fourth headlining performance at Carnegie Hall. The Opry made its Carnegie Hall debut in 1947 under the billing “Ernest Tubb and the Grand Ole Opry Stars” with a sold-out performance also featuring the “King of Country Music” Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, Minnie Pearl, Red Foley, Eddy Arnold, and The Carter Sisters with Mother Maybelle Carter. A return performance in 1961 benefited the Musician’s Aid Society and was headlined by superstar Patsy Cline in her first and only Carnegie Hall appearance among other all-stars. The Grand Ole Opry’s 2005 performance—marking its 80th anniversary—showcased Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood along with longtime Opry members Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bill Anderson.
