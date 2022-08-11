K-Pop Stars Seventeen Kick off North American Leg of World Tour in Vancouver

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN kicked off the North American leg of 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' in Vancouver on August 10, bringing the quintessential K-pop experience to Rogers Arena.

Following two sold-out shows in Seoul that amassed 35,000 fans, the K-pop performance powerhouse signaled the beginning of their much-anticipated headline tour in North America-their first in over two and a half years since the pandemic-with the Vancouver show.

Tightly choreographed performances of "HOT," "March" and "HIT" led the set, followed by a captivating spectacle of unit performances including "MOONWALKER," "Imperfect love," and "Back it up." The show soon segued into action-packed performances of "Left & Right," "Crush" and more, boasting the band's versatility. For the finale, the act staged their iconic hour-long encore with "Snap Shoot" and "Very Nice."

The North American rendition of the tour featured the addition of "_WORLD" to the set, the lead single from their latest release SECTOR 17. The K-pop supergroup scored their highest charting on the Billboard 200 with the album, debuting at No. 4. Adding to the triumph, the band also received three MTV Video Music Awards nods this year, for Best New Artist, Best K-Pop and PUSH Performance of the Year.

As they wrapped up the show, SEVENTEEN said to the fans who have long awaited their return to the live stage, "It took us over 2 years to be back on a world tour and words cannot express how happy we are to be back." The performance unit leader HOSHI emphasized, "We promise you, we will always show you the best performances and music."

SEVENTEEN will bring their must-see show to Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark. A total of 27 dates across 20 cities have been announced for 'BE THE SUN,' set to continue in Asia through December this year.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance.

Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live.

The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push. SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales.

The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.