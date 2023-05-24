Juliana Madrid Announces 'Afterlife' EP & Releases 'Trackstar' Single

The Dallas, Texas born Juliana Madrid releases her fourth track “Trackstar” from the upcoming sophomore Afterlife EP to be released on Neon Gold Records.

Jules elaborates: “The "Trackstar" is just me making a reference to basically every -peaks-in-high school- award winning- jock type -cliche. In the song I talk about having a relationship with someone who really identifies with those traits, and sort of the “lesson well learned” after its end. It was a realization that this so-called “Trackstar” was trying to escape his empty life and relive the glory days through this newfound love. Just one of those tropes that seems to never go out of style unfortunately.”

Madrid wrote “Trackstar” alongside two Grammy-nominated talents; Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc). Of the experience she recalls: “One thing I remember about the songwriting process is that it all started because I had this first line “we did it in a church parking lot”. It is a line I think may be jarring to some but it makes me laugh and I am so glad it sparked the rest of this song.”

After releasing her self-titled debut EP on Neon Gold Records in 2022, she returned last month with a more expansive, deeper sound on “Afterlife”, with lyrics “Hey! I’m not great but I might be alright. So kiss my perfect afterlife goodbye”.

Juliana "Jules" Madrid is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter hailing from Dallas, Texas. Juliana combines elements of folk, alt, and pop to write sardonic, coming-of-age tales that are relatable yet uniquely her. Madrid started in music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.

Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named “Earl”] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. In August of 2022, she released her self-titled EP. Written by Juliana and produced by GRAMMY-nominated artist Benjamin Ruttner [ of The Knocks], the EP explores themes of relationships, religion, and the existentialist feeling associated with growing up.

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise from the likes of UPROXX, V Magazine, and The Line of Best Fit. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge,” resulting in more than 20k Shazams in one week.

Juliana toured North America supporting The Knocks and indie band Cannons. She has also graced the stage with Anna Shoemaker, Matt Maeson, and Joe P, Juliana is now set to release her sophomore EP later this year.