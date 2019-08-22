Joywave Release Music Video with Kodak Films; Touring with Bastille

Joywave have released the video for their new single, "Obsession," directed by Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel, Dimitri Basil (Kings Of Leon, Vance Joy) and shot entirely on analog film with the support of Kodak, an iconic industrial staple of the band's hometown of Rochester, NY. The video, a montage of cinematic vignettes, showcases the wry humor of the band as they "star" in various movie trailer spoofs ranging from westerns to heist to horror films. Shooting on film gave the video the visual depth and richness of feature films and is a favorite medium of Joywave, who themselves shoot on various Kodak film stocks.

This cinematic romp follows Joywave's recent collaboration with Marvel Comics which featured an exclusive comicstrip starring The Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and self-proclaimed Joywave fan Captain America, as well as the release of their extraordinary and chill-inducing song "Like A Kennedy," and its powerfully resonant companion video.

"Obsession" and "Like A Kennedy" each offer an unmistakable display of Joywave's evolution from the basement to the big stage, fearlessly assimilating genres, motifs, and big ideas into its own one-of-a-kind identity. Additional new tracks and companion visuals will be unveiled throughout the year, followed in 2020 by the eagerly awaited release of their as-yet-untitled third full-length LP.

On the touring front, Joywave has just been announced as special guests on Bastille's upcoming "Doom Days Tour, Part 1." The dates get underway September 16 at Philadelphia, PA's The Met and then continue into late October. For complete details and ticket availability, please see https://joywavemusic.com.

Widely hailed for their inventive, high-energy live performances, Joywave has spent their summer building anticipation for the upcoming album with a series of intimate live performances in the band's hometown of Rochester, NY, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. "The Possession Sessions" concludes with an exclusive headline show at London's The Lexington on November 20.

Listen to "Obsession" below.

JOYWAVE ON TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met #

17 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

18 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell #

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem #

22 - Pittsburgh, PA, - Stage AE #

24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #

27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino #

28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! #

OCTOBER

1 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre #

2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre #

4 - Denver, CO - The MIssion Ballroom #

5 - Magna, UT - Salt Air Pavilion #

7 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds #

8 - Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Sports Centre #

9 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater #

11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre #

13 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater #

17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

19 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater #

21 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall #

22 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium #

23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy #

25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater #

27 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre #

NOVEMBER

20 - London, UK - The Lexington **

# w/BASTILLE

** "THE POSSESSION SESSIONS"





