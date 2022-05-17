Journey Release New Single 'Let It Rain'

On the heels of their spectacular North American arena tour, Journey is back with a brand new single "Let It Rain" from their forthcoming studio album titled Freedom set for release July 8 via BMG - available for pre-order HERE.

"Just coming off of the first leg of our SOLD OUT JOURNEY FREEDOM TOUR, we are excited for our new single release 'Let It Rain' as it offers a sampling of what the next new chapter of music we have in store on our new album Freedom," says the group's founding member, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Neal Schon.

"It's so exciting to see multi-generational fans in our audience; many of them being very young and singing all the songs and very open minded to the new material. We look forward to seeing you all for the second leg of our summer tour!"

Emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up, "Let It Rain" will be followed by an epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs that brings back the grand scale of the group's greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

Schon adds, "We didn't immediately work on the song, it just sat there as a jam for a long time, and then every once in a while, I'd come in to work on something, and Narada (Michael Walden) would play it for me, and I'd go, 'Wow, we should really fing work this thing up, there's something there.'"

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Journey have 25 gold and platinum albums, including the fifteen-million selling Greatest Hits collection, with total sales adding up to 80 million records around the world.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

Listen to the new single here: