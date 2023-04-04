Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single 'A&E_2' From New EP 'SOLO_2'

Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single 'A&E_2' From New EP 'SOLO_2'

The EP is set for digital release on May 2nd via Secret City Records.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Jesse Mac Cormack releases A&E_2, a new single off his upcoming EP SOLO_2, set for digital release on May 2nd via Secret City Records.

"The idea of making alternate versions of songs that were on SOLO was sparked after playing my album launch show at Centre Phi in Montreal last Spring", Jesse says. "Playing the songs in concert made me want to shift to a more electronic music vibe to experiment a different live energy."

A&E_2 is the second of three reimagined tracks featured on the album and is available now on all digital platforms. "This song is about hope and despair at the same time", reveals Jesse. "As much as I wanted my relationship to work out, I also wanted to pull the plug. I wasn't ready to be with someone and more precisely, to face myself.

My childhood traumas had never been exposed to the point where I was inevitably going to crash. And I did. I was unaware of them and was blaming everything and everyone around me. I became my own prison. I needed space and calm to look at myself vividly and candidly. To be out of the tornado and to put my foundations back together".

Don't miss Jesse's SOLO_2 EP launch show in Montreal on May 17 at Système. Buy your tickets HERE.

As on his previous award winning LP Now, Mac Cormack plays almost every instrument on SOLO and SOLO_2 himself, surrounded by a soundtrack of one. Across rippling tracks, the singer summons a sonic world that's razor-edged and intimate, influenced by the textured electronics of James Blake, Little Dragon, Caribou and SUUNS.

Multi-talented, Mac Cormack also produced all the volumes of Helena Deland's acclaimed Altogether Unaccompanied, as well as several recordings for Rosie Valland, Philippe Brach, Sara-Danielle, Lonny and many others. A home-studio wizard and blazing guitarist, he was tapped to salute Stevie Ray Vaughan and Muddy Waters at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Jesse has forged a solid background that has been influenced by notable encounters and collaborations with such bands as Patrick Watson, The Barr Brothers, Cat Power, Half Moon Run and CRi. Mac Cormack' single "No Love Go (CRi Remix)" was featured on Showtime's series "American Gigolo."

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo Credit: André Rainville



Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award Photo
Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award
The John Stites Jazz Artist Organization (JSJAO) announces the opening of the 2023 John Stites Jazz Award (JSJA) application process. Awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given in 2 categories: 1.) artistic development and 2.) jazz events. The selection criteria and online application can be accessed at JohnStitesJazzAwards.org.  
Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards Photo
Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards
The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Stevie B Releases New Single Take It All Back Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix) Photo
Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)
Freestyle and Dance iCon Stevie B has just released hit newest single 'Take It All Back' featuring multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull remixed by DJ Sama.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases New Live Video Photo
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases New Live Video
After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share