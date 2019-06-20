Jesse Kinch Spans The Globe With Emotionally Charged Rock/Blues Music This Summer

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and winner of ABC's Rising Star, JESSE KINCH is gearing up to take his rock/blues show international. Jesse will begin his summer touring on June 29, 2019, at The 25th Anniversary Westword Music Showcase in Denver, CO at the Golden Triangle. He joins an impressive roster of top recording artists such as: Chvrches, Jai Wolf, The Knocks and Crooked Colours.

Kinch then makes his European debut in the United Kingdom performing at the Blackthorn Music Festival in Manchester July 20-21, 2019 and PizzaExpress Live in London on July 22, 2019, commenting, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of these musical venues and promise concert-goers an experience on the stage they will forever remember."

In addition, Jesse is set to perform at the Bethel Woods Center for The Arts weekend celebration in Bethel, New York to commemorate the Golden Anniversary of Woodstock on August 18, 2019. Kinch joins other legendary greats: Santana, John Fogerty, The Doobie Brothers, Ringo Starr and many more.

This will be followed by a headlining performance at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence, Missouri, August 31, 2019, before heading back to his home turf in Long Island at the 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue, New York on September 6, 2019.

Supporting the release of his Curb Records debut album I'm Not Like Everybody Else, Kinch will hit the stage with his band playing his original music and will cover many iconic rock songs. Kinch draws his inspiration from the great rock bands of the '60s and '70s, and the Seattle scene sound of the '90s. He combines his unique style and mesmerizing sound as an ode to rock legends who came before him, while at the same time, becoming a growing rock/blues sensation in his own right.

Billboard claims, "He's a soft-spoken kid with a huge rocker singing voice, surprising stage presence, and even more surprising sex appeal."

For more information on Jesse Kinch's music visit www.jessekinch.com.





