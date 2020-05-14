Irish Singer Caitríona O'leary Offers Live Stream Weekly Series

Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform a weekly online concert titled, Unaccompanied, which will be streamed live on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM (Dublin Time). The inspiration for this series originated by a May 2nd concert she performed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Ireland Performs, Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.

Internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music, the General Anzeiger in Bonn, Germany, praised a concert Caitriona performed in that City's Beethovenfest: "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master."

As part of the ongoing series O'Leary will perform diverse unaccompanied repertoire including medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America. Concerts will feature four to six songs performed in costumes specially created by her for each performance. Each concert will also be available for replay on Caitrioina O'leary's YouTube channel.

Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) has recorded over twenty critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard. Caitríona has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including Christopher Hogwood, Ben Bagby, Andrew Lawrence King, Konrad Junghaenel, Pedro Memelsdorff, Hille Perl, Lee Santana, etc.. She has performed in prestigious venues around the world including Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Cité de la Musique and the National Concert Hall, and is regularly invited to performs at festivals throughout Europe and beyond.

On 10th July 2020 Heresy Records (www.heresyrecords.com) will release The Red Book of Ossory, the debut album by Anakronos, an ensemble of leading early music, jazz and contemporary classical virtuosi which was founded by Caitriona O'Leary.

