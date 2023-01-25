Industrial Metal Mainstays DOPE Release New Single 'Dive'

With just over four weeks until the release of Blood Money Part Zer0, New York City electro metal heads Dope are releasing another piece of new music from their upcoming seventh studio album. "Dive" is the sixth track from the band's upcoming album of twelve all new songs scheduled for release on February 24th.

"Dive" showcases the sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans that continue to make Dope one of the top streaming artists of the genre. The new song is available via all streaming services and a visualizer for the new single can be found below.

"I'm really pleased with how the fans are reacting to the new album!" exclaims Dope mastermind Edsel Dope. "If you haven't done it already, go to www.dopeetheband.com and sign up to receive the new album for FREE! See you all on tour next month!"

Recently , Dope announced the track listing and album cover for the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The band has already released the songs: "Believe (Feat. Drama Club)," "f It Up," "No Respect," "Best Of Me" featuring UFC superstar Juliana "Killer" Miller and most recently "Misery" featuring the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow.

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band's first release in 7 years and is the follow up to 2016's highly successful Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week.

Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic "Die MF Die." In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than 2 decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally.

Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band's website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band's website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here.

Watch the new music video here: