Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Industrial Metal Mainstays DOPE Release New Single 'Dive'

Industrial Metal Mainstays DOPE Release New Single 'Dive'

“Dive”  is the sixth track from the band’s upcoming album of twelve all new songs scheduled for release on February 24th.

Jan. 25, 2023  

With just over four weeks until the release of Blood Money Part Zer0, New York City electro metal heads Dope are releasing another piece of new music from their upcoming seventh studio album. "Dive" is the sixth track from the band's upcoming album of twelve all new songs scheduled for release on February 24th.

"Dive" showcases the sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans that continue to make Dope one of the top streaming artists of the genre. The new song is available via all streaming services and a visualizer for the new single can be found below.

"I'm really pleased with how the fans are reacting to the new album!" exclaims Dope mastermind Edsel Dope. "If you haven't done it already, go to www.dopeetheband.com and sign up to receive the new album for FREE! See you all on tour next month!"

Recently , Dope announced the track listing and album cover for the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The band has already released the songs: "Believe (Feat. Drama Club)," "f It Up," "No Respect," "Best Of Me" featuring UFC superstar Juliana "Killer" Miller and most recently "Misery" featuring the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow.

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band's first release in 7 years and is the follow up to 2016's highly successful Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week.

Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic "Die MF Die." In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than 2 decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally.

Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band's website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band's website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here.

Watch the new music video here:



Mckenna Grace Announces EP Release Date Photo
Mckenna Grace Announces EP Release Date
The news comes after a string of highly successful and critically acclaimed singles, the on the rise musician has racked up over 40M worldwide streams including the 15 million global streaming 'Haunted House', +13 million streaming 'Do All My Friends Hate Me?' and her most recent hit 'Ugly Crier' which made 28+ New Music Fridays on Spotify.
Photos: Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost & More Attend Grammys NY Chapter Nominee Celebratio Photo
Photos: Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost & More Attend Grammys NY Chapter Nominee Celebration
Attendees included 2023 GRAMMY nominees Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost, and SIX: Live On Opening Night cast members featured on the 2023 GRAMMY nominated 'Best Musical Theater Album' – Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Brittany Mack, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele. Check out photos!
Charlotte Sands Follows Banner Year With Ethereal Pop Anthem Alright Photo
Charlotte Sands Follows 'Banner Year' With Ethereal Pop Anthem 'Alright'
MTV called 2022 a “banner year” for Charlotte, and it’s easy to see why. She played 103 shows, including national and international summer tours opening for big-name artists like YUNGBLUD, My Chemical Romance, in front of 32,000 people, and The Maine.
Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Single Done, Done, Done Photo
Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Single 'Done, Done, Done'
Tissa and Dominique approach the idea of processing heartbreak and manipulation, bringing each respective artist’s own experiences into the studio as they produced this smashing retro-soul single. Tissa’s vocals on “Done, Done, Done” can be affectionately compared to the love child of Amy Winehouse and Corrine Bailey Rae’s stylizations.

From This Author - Michael Major


Neil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHERNeil Patrick Harris Returns as 'Barney Stinson' in HOW I MET YOUR FATHER
January 24, 2023

Neil Patrick Harris is returning as his How I Met Your Mother character 'Barney Stinson' in season two of How I Met Your Father. Harris will seemingly play a pivotal role in the spinoff's second season. Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that Harris will be around for more episodes.
Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'Mel Blue Announce Debut LP & Share Single 'Best Me'
January 24, 2023

Along with the news of the album, they unveiled an intoxicating groove “Best Me.” Written with friend and frequent collaborator, Lola Scott, the new song explores the darker side of relationships with a breezy chorus over bouncing basslines and churning beats that sample gospel choir vocals.
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVEJoe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE
January 24, 2023

In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim. Check out episode descriptions now!
Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The GorgeInsomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge
January 24, 2023

Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus. Check out how you can get tickets!
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'
January 24, 2023

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. In the same week that ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.
share