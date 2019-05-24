Hot Water Music New EP SHAKE UP THE SHADOWS Out Now

Today Hot Water Music release their new EP Shake The Shadows on Epitaph. Shake Up The Shadows sees the band - guitarist/vocalists Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard, bassist Jason Black and drummer George Rebelo - crafting some of the most impassioned music of their career. Recorded at Black Bear Studios in Gainesville, with the band's live sound person Ryan Williams (who also produced their 2017 full-length Light It Up), Shake Up The Shadows is a truly collaborative effort despite the fact that member Ragan is currently based in California where he owns a fly fishing operation. Listen to "Shake Up The Shadows" Now

While Hot Water Music have never been an outwardly political band, lyrically Shake Up The Shadows sees them expanding on the themes of unity and togetherness. Ragan explains, "I think we're living in a really volatile and terrifying time where people are turning a blind eye to the hatred that's happening in this world and thinking of themselves rather than the big picture. I think that sentiment is present in these new songs the way it has always kind of been there in our music."



To celebrate their 25 years as a band, Hot Water Music is playing anniversary shows around the world with dates in the US listed below.



HOT WATER MUSIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY US SHOW DATES



June 21-22 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts (SOLD OUT)

June 23 Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (SOLD OUT)

June 24-25 Austin, TX - Barracuda

July 26-27 Denver, CO - The Gothic Theater

Sept 14 Saint Augustine, FL - Backyard Stage at The Amp

Feb 20-21 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

SHAKE UP THE SHADOWS TRACKLIST:



1. By Any Means

2. Shake Up The Shadows

3. Denatured

4. Rebellion Story

5. Afar and Away





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You