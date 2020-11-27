Hatebreed Releases Eighth Studio Album WEIGHT OF THE FALSE SELF

Connecticut hardcore metal titans Hatebreed have released their eighth studio album Weight of The False Self via Nuclear Blast today, November 27. The album is available for purchase here. It can be listened to here.



The Grammy-nominated band just dropped the visualizer for the new track "Cling to Life.

Watch below!





Weight of The False Self proves that over 20 years deep into an iconic career, Hatebreed remain vital.



Renowned for their ability to provide an intense and cathartic release for their fans, Hatebreed challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening, and lack of social patience. "Weight of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist Frank Novinec.



Drummer Matt Byrne shares, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."



Hatebreed previously shared a new album trailer, in which Jasta and guitarist Wayne Lozinak discuss the process of working with producer Zeuss.



The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor.

WEIGHT OF THE FALSE SELF TRACK LISTING:

"Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

"Let Them All Rot"

"Set It Right (Start With Yourself)"

"Weight of The False Self"

"Cling to Life"

"A Stroke of Red"

"Dig Your Way Out"

"This I Earned"

"Wings of The Vulture"

"The Herd Will Scatter"

"From Gold to Gray"

"Invoking Dominance"



HATEBREED ARE:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Frank Novinec - Guitars

Wayne Lozinak - Guitars

Matt Byrne - Drums

