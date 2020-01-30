Greg Dulli Shares New Single 'It Falls Apart'

Today, Greg Dulli, frontman of The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, releases "It Falls Apart," the second single from his first-ever solo record, Random Desire out February 21st via Royal Cream/BMG."'It Falls Apart' allows itself to get pulled into its darker inclinations. Perpetually falling piano notes grip at the melody, miring it in a sense of inevitable collapse. Even so, the synthesizers and drums push upward, giving Dulli's vocals something to hook onto as he sings," said Consequence of Sound. Earlier this month Dulli also released an All That Jazz inspired music video for Random Desire's lead single "Pantomima," directed by long-time Whigs collaborator Philip Harder. Watch the video below! Random Desire is now available for pre-order.

Dulli has also announced a full slate of European and North American tour dates. The stateside run kicks off in Minneapolis on April 24th and concludes in Los Angeles on May 28th. Other highlights include Metro in Chicago on April 25th, Webster Hall in New York City on May 6th and The Showbox in Seattle on May 23rd. Tickets are on-sale now. Full tour dates below.

Random Desire started in the aftermath of the last Whigs record, 2017's In Spades, which Pitchfork named one of the best rock records of the year, hailing it as a "heavy, menacing work of indie rock majesty...thrilling and unsettling." Drummer Patrick Keeler was about to take a short sabbatical to record and tour with his other band, The Raconteurs. Dulli's longtime collaborator, bassist John Curley went back to school, and there was the tragic death of the band's guitarist, Dave Rosser.

In response, Dulli returned to his teenage bedroom roots, finding musical inspiration via the model of one-man-band visionaries Prince and Todd Rundgren. The Los Angeles-by-way-of-Hamilton Ohio native wrote nearly every part of the record from piano lines to drums to bass riffs. As always, the music came first and the lyrics were completed later. Recording and writing way stations included his home in Silver Lake, the village of Crestline high up in the mountains above San Bernardino, and New Orleans. But the bulk was finished amidst the arid beauty and stark isolation of Joshua Tree (at the studio of engineer Christopher Thorn). Dulli handled most instrumentation, but an all-star cast of characters appear across the track-listing including The Whigs' guitarist Jon Skibic and multi-instrumentalist Rick G. Nelson, Mathias Schneeberger (Twilight Singers), pedal steel wizard, upright bassist, and physician Dr. Stephen Patt, guitarist Mark McGuire (Emeralds) and drummer Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age, The Mars Volta).

Clocking in at a lean 37 minutes, Random Desire is a clinic put on by a veteran master operating at the height of his powers, offering evidence of the hard-fought and weary wisdom learned from setbacks and victories alike. A lucid, confident and self-assured document of the songs of experience, the perils of existence, and the possibilities that offer themselves anew with each breath. Another death and rebirth from an outlaw who has seen it all and somehow lived to tell.

'Random Desire' Track listing:

1) Pantomima

2) Sempre

3) Marry Me

4) The Tide

5) Scorpio

6) It Falls Apart

7) A Ghost

8) Lockless

9) Black Moon

10) Slow Pan

Greg Dulli / 2020 Tour Dates:

March 19 - Róisín Dubh - Galway, IRELAND

March 20 - Whelans - Dublin, IRELAND

March 22 - SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

March 23 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

March 24 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

March 26 - Paradiso Noord - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

March 27 - Muziekodroom - Hasselt, BELGIUM

March 28 - Trix - Antwerp, BELGIUM

March 30 - Luxor - Cologne, GERMANY

March 31 - Lido - Berlin, GERMANY

April 02 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, DENMARK

April 03 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, SWEDEN

April 04 - Parkteatret - Oslo, NORWAY

April 24 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

April 25 - Metro - Chicago, IL

April 26 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

April 28 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

April 29 - Woodward Theater - Cincinnati. OH

April 30 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ON CANADA

May 03 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

May 05 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC -

May 06 - Webster Hall - New York, NY -

May 07 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

May 09 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

May 10 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

May 12 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA

May 15 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

May 16 - 3Ten @ ACL Live - Austin, TX

May 17 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

May 19 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

May 22 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

May 23 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

May 26 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

May 28 - Palace Theater - Los Angeles, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories