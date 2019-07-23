FRIENDSHIP Music Cruise January 2020 Announces Talent With GRiZ, TroyBoi, Ty Dolla $ign, DESTRUCTO and More

AMFAMFAMF presents FRIENDSHIP cemented itself as a world-class music cruise experience last year upon its inaugural sailing. Today (July 23), event organizers have announced the talent line-up for the event returning January 6-10, 2020 with GRiZ, TroyBoi, Bob Moses (Live), Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign (Live), DESTRUCTO, Billy Kenny, AC Slater and more. Dita Von Teese also returns to perform her burlesque show.

Confirmed for the second annual FRIENDSHIP are:

AC SLATER // ANABEL ENGLUND // BILLY KENNY // BISCITS // BOB MOSES // BOOGIE T // BOYS NOIZE // BRUNO FURLAN // BUSY P // CHANNEL TRES // CHARLESTHEFIRST // CHRIS LORENZO // CUT SNAKE // DANNY DAZE // DESTRUCTO // DITA VON TEESE // DOORLY // DUCKY // EGYPTIAN LOVER // ELAX // EPROM // FLAVA N*E*R*D // GERRY GONZA // GREEN LANTERN // GRIZ // J. PHILIP // JACK BEATS // LATMUN // LUCII // MADAM X // MALAA // MASTERIA // MAXIMONO // MIJA // NINA LAS VEGAS // NOIZU // PHLEGMATIC DOGS // SITÁ ABELLAN // SOFTEST HARD // SOLARDO // TAIKI NULIGHT // TROYBOI // TY DOLLA $IGN // UNIIQU3 // VOLAC // WAX MOTIF

Look for more music artists to be announced in the coming weeks as well as details regarding comedians, special magic shows and other onboard entertainment.

Beyond the epic performances and parties onboard curated by FRIENDSHIP's founder DESTRUCTO (including last year's Dial-A-DJ where cruisers could dial a special # to have a DJ delivered to their room for a private set), shippers will find themselves this turn on the Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's ship which recently underwent a $115 million-dollar upgrade. Check out the current updates to the boat's upgrades HERE.

FriendShippers will also return the private eco-certified island of CocoCay, in the Bahamas. It's brand new $250 million-dollar upgrade which includes a dock and massive water park will allow FRIENDSHIP to stay later into the evening for island parties. With multiple beaches, pools, zip-lines, floating bars and bungalows, attendees will find it the perfect slice of Bahamian paradise with sun, fun and tunes on white sand beaches. View the video of Coco Cay here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qex_twIL0Ws

The inaugural FRIENDSHIP took place late 2018 aboard the glamorous Celebrity Equinox and sailed from Miami to two private island beach parties in CocoCay, Bahamas. The four-day/four-night electronic music cruise was attended by 3000 revelers and sold out in less than 24 hours. It featured live performances and DJ sets from some of the best and most-popular international music acts, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Boys Noize, Dixon, 2manydjs, Claptone, and many more.

AMFAMFAMF is a LiveStyle, Inc. company. Gary Richards is President of LiveStyle, Inc. North America.

One of the world's largest music event producers, LiveStyle boasts a wide variety of leading live music properties. LiveStyle produces and promotes single and multiday music festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia. North American key operating entities include Made Event, React Presents, Disco Donnie Presents, and Life In Color, along with festivals and brands such as Electric Zoo, Spring Awakening, FriendShip, LIC Miami, BLNK CNVS, and AMFAMFAMF. In Europe, the company boasts key operating entities such as Monumental, b2s, ID&T, i-Motion, and Q-Dance, and festivals and brands including Decibel. Mysteryland, Awakenings, back2school, Air, Qlimax, Nature One, and Sensation. In Brazil, LiveStyle owns PlusNetwork, which has produced the enormously successful Tomorrowland Brasil festival and tours by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists. Together with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization, LiveStyle launched TomorrowWorld, the first international version of the Tomorrowland festival, and promoted the first South American Tomorrowland festival. LiveStyle continues to work with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization as its international partner to bring Tomorrowland to new territories outside Europe and to return to the USA and Brazil. LiveStyle also owns Beatport, the preeminent ecommerce platform for DJs, producers and dance music fans that helps launch the careers of the best underground artists and define global music culture. For more information, visit livestyle.com/





