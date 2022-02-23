ENCANTO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Maintains the #1 Position on the Billboard 200 Chart

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Academy Award®-nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios film, featuring eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the sixth non-consecutive week.

The R.I.A.A. Gold-certified set earned 98,000 equivalent album units (down 11%) in its eleventh week on the chart for the week ending Feb. 17, 2022. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the fifth consecutive week.

On Billboard's Hot 100 chart, the Platinum-certified "We Don't Talk About Bruno" maintains the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the only song from a Disney animated or live-action film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks, surpassing the three-week reign in 1994 of "All For Love" (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting) from "The Three Musketeers."

Seven songs from the Encanto soundtrack are on the Hot 100: No. 1 - "We Don't Talk About Bruno," No. 11 - "Surface Pressure," No. 24 - "The Family Madrigal," No. 42 - "What Else Can I Do?," No. 50 - "Dos Oruguitas," No. 57 -"Waiting on a Miracle," and No. 74 -"All of You."

The Encanto soundtrack and song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for four consecutive weeks. The last soundtrack and song to achieve at least four weeks at No. 1 was 1992's "The Bodyguard" and "I Will Always Love You" (Whitney Houston).

"Dos Oruguitas" is now No. 2 on the Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Sales Songs charts. Previously, the track held the No. 1 position on the Latin Streaming Songs chart for 5 consecutive weeks and the Latin Digital Sales chart for 3 consecutive weeks.