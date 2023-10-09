Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram; New Album to Be Released in 2024

Dua Lipa seems to be teasing new music after deleting all of her Instagram posts.

The technique has frequently been used by artists when they are about to release a big project, such as Taylor Swift while she was preparing to tease her "Reputation" era.

The Grammy-winner previously confirmed that her new album will be released in 2024. The record will have a "1970s-Era Psychedelia" vibe with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker all but confirmed to be part of the record.

Lipa, who recently topped the charts with her "Barbie" song, also changed her profile picture, to a blue, kaleidoscope-like image with her eyes visible.

Dua Lipa burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 2017. Since then, the "Levitating" singer has collaborated with icons including Madonna, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. Her album "Future Nostalgia" was released in 2020 to universal acclaim, winning her a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Last year, she embakred on the highly-successful Future Nostalgia Tour, during which she was be joined by what she described as the "ultimate girl gang", including Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï.