Diplo Nominated for Two GRAMMYs

Diplo is nominated for two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dance/Electronic Album for Diplo and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel.

Diplo's self-titled album- his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years-was released earlier this year to critical acclaim on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent; listen here. The album is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that Higher Ground champions worldwide, the kind of music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager.

A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots, putting on Higher Ground house music showcases around the world, including an event in L.A. last month and an upcoming event in Miami at Art Basel in December.

The album features several U.S. Dance #1s-"Don't Forget My Love," the Gold-certified "On My Mind" with SIDEPIECE, "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide, as well as collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu).

He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champison genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

