Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diplo Nominated for Two GRAMMYs

Diplo Nominated for Two GRAMMYs

The new nominations bring Diplo up to a career-total of 13.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Diplo is nominated for two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dance/Electronic Album for Diplo and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel.

Diplo's self-titled album- his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years-was released earlier this year to critical acclaim on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent; listen here. The album is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that Higher Ground champions worldwide, the kind of music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager.

A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots, putting on Higher Ground house music showcases around the world, including an event in L.A. last month and an upcoming event in Miami at Art Basel in December.

The album features several U.S. Dance #1s-"Don't Forget My Love," the Gold-certified "On My Mind" with SIDEPIECE, "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide, as well as collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu).

He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champison genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

Photo credit: Maria José Govea



Florence + the Machine Nominated for Best Alternative Music GRAMMY Photo
Florence + the Machine Nominated for Best Alternative Music GRAMMY
“King” is taken from Florence Welch’s much-lauded new album Dance Fever, released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim. Since its release, Florence has played sold out arenas across North America and is currently on a run of U.K. dates.
Graham Nash Sets New 2023 Tour Dates Photo
Graham Nash Sets New 2023 Tour Dates
Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash is set to return to the road this coming spring with a run of performances throughout the U.S. The tour—Sixty Years of Songs and Stories—marks the 60th anniversary of Nash’s first single with the Hollies.
Maren Morris Nominated for Three GRAMMYs Photo
Maren Morris Nominated for Three GRAMMYs
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris is nominated for three awards at at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Humble Quest and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Circles Around This Town.” Humble Quest was released in March via Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville imprint.
PUP Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour with Joyce Manor Photo
PUP Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour with Joyce Manor
Toronto punk heroes PUP— comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski— released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, earlier this year and just wrapped a 100+ date tour that spanned 14 countries. Check out the tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Vanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain TourVanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain Tour
November 15, 2022

“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOURHailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
November 15, 2022

Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
November 15, 2022

The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour DatesLyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
November 15, 2022

Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
November 15, 2022

Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the new video trailer now!