Chris Young and Lauren Alaina Drop Duet TOWN AIN'T BIG ENOUGH

After surprising fans at Spotify House at Ole Red during CMA Music Fest last month, powerhouse vocalists Chris Youngand Lauren Alaina, have now released their collaboration, "Town Ain't Big Enough," to digital and streaming services! The breakup anthem is written by Chris Young with Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder and Shay Mooney, who also contributes background vocals on the track. Listen now on your favorite streaming service here!

This town ain't big enough

Your friends and mine run into each other all the time

Seems like there ain't no place to run

This town ain't big enough for both of us



Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young's duet with Lauren Alaina, "Town Ain't Big Enough,", plus the "soul shattering" (People) "Drowning" and Top 7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and climbing title track "Raised On Country," are available now ahead of the CMA, ACM and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter's upcoming RCA Records Nashville 8th studio album.



By his 34th birthday, multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, 2 Billion on-demand streams, 12 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 17 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations. As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 12 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while "Hangin' On" is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with "I'm Comin' Over" becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single.



Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour including his first hometown headlining stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena playing to a capacity crowd of nearly 14,000 fans, friends and family.



2019 brings new music - "Raised On Country" - and a new headlining tour - Raised On Country World Tour 2019 - visiting more than 25 cities through September including Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Phoenix, San Diego and more.



Platinum-selling country star Lauren Alaina's critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, landed on multiple "Best Of" lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as "full of life lessons and uplift" (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren's first No. 1 smash, "Road Less Traveled," the Top 25 hit "Doin' Fine," and the deeply personal and inspiring, "Three." The Georgia native's latest, "Ladies in the '90s," is a fun, upbeat song that pays homage to an era and the artists who helped define Lauren's youth and cultivate her love for music and song. It includes nods to Alanis Morissette, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, Madonna, Reba, Shania, and more. The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean. She recently wrapped the 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour with Blake Shelton and will embark on her first headlining That Girl Was Me Tour this fall.



Following the release of Road Less Traveled, Lauren has received multiple nominations for the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards including taking home last year's ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Award and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for "What Ifs," the 4x Platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown. Lauren is one of CMT's Next Women of Country and she received her very first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 hit "Road Less Traveled."



For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO).





