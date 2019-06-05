Check Out Kara Marni's Acoustic Cover of Khalid's BETTER

With nothing more than an acoustic guitar and a microphone, one of 2019's most exciting rising stars Kara Marni delivers a soulful rendition of Khalid's"Better" on her YouTube Channel today. In this rich black-and-white video, she strums each chord with passion as her astonishing vocal range stretches from intimate verses to the infectious refrain.

It arrives hot on the heels of her recent cover of Ella Mai's "Trip"-just shared last week. Additionally, her latest original "Lose My Love" drummed up over 1.5 million cumulative streams and counting in less than a month.

Watch it here:

Additionally, she continues to garner widespread critical acclaim with DJ Boothtouting her among "5 Emerging Artists You Need to Hear for June 2019," andSingersroom celebrated her "vocal prowess."

Right now, she's working on more music for release soon, bolstered by a headline UK and European tour this fall.

Purchase tickets HERE!

Following a whirlwind start to the year in which Kara has been named in both Amazon + Vogue Ones To Watch 2019, announced as main support for Lewis Capaldi's Great Escape show, featured as Box TV Fresh Focus Artist of The Month for March, selected for a support slot with Mabel at Liverpool Sound City, and celebrating over 15 million combined streams, the London R&B artist shares her first new music of 2019.

2018 saw the release of Love Just Ain't Enough, her acclaimed debut project. It was named as one of Noisey's Most Underrated EP's of 2018. Her follow-up single MOVE, earned multiple accolades including: BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week; spins from Annie Mac, Target, Mistajam and Huw Stephens; notable playlists such as UK Rising / This is How We Do / R&B UK and press nods from partners such as The Fader, Vogue, Hunger, Pitchfork, Complex and Nylon.

With show-stopping vocals that emulate that rich, powerful, timeless sound of classic artists such as Sade, Minnie Ripperton, Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill who form her rich tapestry of influences, Kara delivers her own unique blend of contemporary R&B, sprinkled with classic soul.





