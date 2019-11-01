Chantitown Announces Release Of New EP CAMOUFLAGE

London-based folktronica singer-songwriter and producer Chantitown has announced the release of her new EP Camouflage. Set to drop on 1 November, the EP was produced and composed by both Jim Hustwit (Universal Music, National Theatre, Almeida Theatre) and Chantitown herself. She has seen support from BBC Radio London, and lifted from the EP, 'Strong In Broken Places' recently premiered on VENTS Magazine. She also enjoyed success with prior release 'Cause and The Cure' which was premiered via CLASH Magazine and won her the "Best Song Of The Month" for Songwriter Universe. 'Cause and The Cure' has since been remixed by Manuel Tur and Peer Kusiv and received support from Youtube channels such as Saints Of Serenity, Chill and Vibing and Child Of House. Following the debut of her first album, CLASH Magazine, Paste Magazine, FGUK, Music Week, Northern Transmissions and Guitar Girl Magazine have all showed massive support of her work.

Chantitown is a poet above all else and she has studied English Literature and Performing Arts. Songwriting came organically as a product of this and has given the songstress the opportunity to add a deeper dimension to her work - showcasing her amazing vocal talent.

The alt-pop folk singer takes inspiration from a wide variety of singer/songwriters like Jose Gonzáles, Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka or the distinctive voices of Fever Ray, Lykke Li and Aurora. Her astute songwriting and honeyed vocals draw parallels to the likes of Lorde, Bat For Lashes, and Lamb.

Camouflage EP is thematically cathartic and sees Chantitown coming to terms with life's lessons - love, loss, and personal growth. Stylistically diverse, Chantitown has paid homage to a sundry of influences, while at the same time creating an EP that is unmistakably her own. From the rhythmic poetry stylings of 'Strong In Broken Places' to the orchestral undertones of 'Alive' Chantitown channels a full emotional spectrum into Camouflage.

Speaking of the EP she comments: "Camouflage is nature's way of hiding animals in plain sight. It's extraordinary how stripes can make a tiger stand out but also allows them to vanish in that stand of tall grass in the wild. Poetry and music has often been my camouflage. With this EP, I wanted to come to the surface - these songs bare no strips or colours to mask my truth. I can only hope others can take something away from it."

Camouflage EP Tracklist:

01. Strong in Broken Places

02. Alive

03. Young and the Foolish

04. Somebody Else





