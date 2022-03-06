Catie Offerman Releases Debut Single

MCA Nashville's Catie Offerman releases her debut track today, "Happyland Trailer Park" - Listen here. Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she is already gaining a reputation as one of the genre's most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists. A New Braunfels, Texas-native, Offerman wrote the buoyant "Happyland Trailer Park" with Nashville-based songwriters Joe Clemmons (Gabby Barrett, Ryan Hurd), and Rodney Clawson (George Strait, Jason Aldean, Faith Hill) with award-winning Dann Huff as the producer (Reba McEntire, Lady A, Thomas Rhett).

"Everybody's got a different definition of the 'good stuff' but what is the 'good stuff?' It's what makes you happy, it's what makes you feel alive," says Offerman. "'Happyland Trailer Park' is the place your spirit leads you. It's about searching out the parts of life that aren't mapped out. I love the uncertainties in the adventure and finding the happiness of the journey along the way. The heart is the key - just going with it and taking the ride."

Listen to the debut track available everywhere now and watch the official visualizer for "Happyland Trailer Park"



About Catie Offerman

Catie Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she's already gaining a reputation as one of the genre's most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists and Nashville's music community is responding. Originally from New Braunfels, Texas, Offerman grew up on a horse ranch. Home schooled by her father in the tack room of their barn, she gravitated towards music at a young age. Offerman started playing piano at the age of four which eventually led her to pursue other instruments such as violin, accordion and more. When she was 11, Offerman's accordion teacher asked her to join their polka band where they traveled across Texas performing. Offerman graduated from Berklee College of Music at the age of 19 and signed her publishing deal with Universal Music Group Publishing about five years later. Offerman was featured in The Highwomen's "Redesigning Women" video, inked her record deal with Universal Music Group in 2020 and was named one of "The Boot's" 2021 Artists to Watch.

