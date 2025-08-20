Carly Rae Jepsen to Release 10th Anniversary Edition of 'Emotion' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will celebrate a decade of her third full-length album, E•MO•TION, with a special 10Th Anniversary Edition out October 17, 2025 via Interscope/UMe.

The release arrives in multiple configurations such as Digital Deluxe, ATMOS, and various exclusive Vinyl variants. The Vinyl pressings include 1LP Blue Swirl Color Vinyl, 1LP Zoetrope Vinyl, and 2LP Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl with a special alternate cover plus an insert of the original cover. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

E•MO•TION (10Th Anniversary Edition) features six bonus tracks, including both the Kyle Shearer and Rostam remixes of “Run Away With Me” and four previously unreleased tracks, “More,” “Guardian Angel,” “Back Of My Heart,” and “Lost In Devotion.” Listen to the bonus track, “More,” now below.

Jepsen originally released E•MO•TION on June 24, 2015. Upon arrival, it crashed the Top 10 of the Top Albums Chart in Canada and the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. The body of work comprises her Platinum-certified single “I Really Like You,” “Run Away With Me,” “Your Type,” and many more. Thus far, the record has surpassed 1 billion streams and counting.

On August 19, 2025, Carly Rae Jepsen kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of E•MO•TION with a sold-out, intimate show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, the venue where Jepsen first performed songs from E•MO•TION in 2015. Jepsen broke the venue’s record last month when over 100,000 fans were in the queue to try and get into the 500-capacity room for the anniversary show.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jepsen is currently at work on a musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, based on the 1999 film. The show is being developed for Broadway with a score by Jepsen and GRAMMY Award winner Ethan Gruska, book by Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt.

Photo credit: Jasmine Safaeian