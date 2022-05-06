CJ Solar Releases 'Hungover Enough'

CJ Solar today released "Hungover Enough," the third song from his upcoming The Future's Neon album on Raining Bacon Records. A rare piano-centered ballad from the country rocker, CJ wrote the emotional tune with Lydia Vaughan.

"One of the first songs I wrote over zoom during 2020, and I kept coming back to it when we got in the studio but I wanted to keep it broke down," said CJ. "Reminds me of a classic 70s rock melody with modern lyrics and if you know me, you know I love blending the two!"

CJ's current radio single, "All I Can Think about Lately," has been one of the most added songs on the MusicRow chart since its release and jumped from 15-7 on the CDX TRACtion True Indie Chart after being this week's greatest spin gainer.

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ will make his debut appearance at the State Fair of Louisiana this Saturday. He and his band will return to his home town for a performance at the famed Texas Club on June 17.

As an artist, CJ has released three EPs yielding the Top 15 hits "American Girls" and "Airplane" and the Top 10 "Coming My Way" and garnered over five million overall streams. He received the MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year Award in 2019. He tours coast-to-coast headlining his own dates and opening for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, Gary Allan, Chris Janson, Hank Jr, Aaron Watson and others.

Listen to the new single here:

CJ Solar Tour Dates

May 7 - Shreveport, LA - State Fair of Louisiana

May 14 - Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard (open for 38 Special)

May 17 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 20 - Sullivan's Island, SC - Hometown BBQ

May 21 - Charleston, SC - Hometown BBQ

June 3 - Elizabeth, IN - Caesar's Southern Indiana

June 11 - Comstock, NE - Comstock Windmill Fest

June 17 - Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club