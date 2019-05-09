Bruce Hornsby Performs On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Last night, pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby performed his single

"Cast-Off" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"-watch/share the performance below. The song, which was co-written with Justin Vernon, appears on Hornsby's acclaimed new album Absolute Zero, which is out now to widespread critical praise.

Additionally, Hornsby will perform on Live from Here with Chris Thile with Rob Moose fromyMusic at Louisville's Iroquois Amphitheater on June 8. Hornsby has also confirmed an extensive run of U.S. tour dates throughout the summer, which include stops in Atlanta,Denver, Charlotte, Asheville, Richmond and more. Tickets are on sale now and are available at BruceHornsby.com. See below for complete list of tour dates.

Watch the Kimmel performance here:

Predominantly produced by Hornsby, the 10-track album includes added production from Vernon (Bon Iver), Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird, Public Image Ltd.) andBrad Cook (Sharon Van Etten, Hiss Golden Messenger). Absolute Zero also includes musical contributions from yMusic, The Staves, Blake Mills, Jack DeJohnette, Sean Carey, The Orchestra of St. Hanks (Frost School/Univ. of Miami) and Hornsby's longtime band The Noisemakers. The track "Take You There (Misty)" was co-written with Grateful Dead lyricistRobert Hunter.

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur's timeless song "Changes" builds on "The Way It Is" and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track. In 1991, Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit "I Can't Make You Love Me." Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in America and Europe. Hornsby has written six full film scores and contributed music to four others including Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and BlacKkKlansman.

The 13-time Grammy nominee has solidified his status as a highly sought after collaborator. Hornsby's own 20 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and Hornsby has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Leon Russell, Willie Nelson and more.

ABSOLUTE ZERO TRACKLIST

1. Absolute Zero (featuring Jack DeJohnette)

2. Fractals

3. Cast-Off (featuring Justin Vernon)

4. Meds (featuring Justin Vernon, Blake Mills and Rob Moose)

5. Never In This House (featuring yMusic and The Staves)

6. Voyager One (featuring yMusic)

7. Echolocation

8. The Blinding Light Of Dreams (featuring yMusic)

9. White Noise

10. Take You There (Misty) (featuring yMusic and The Staves)

BRUCE HORNSBY AND THE NOISEMAKERS LIVE

May 16-NON-COMM Conference-Philadelphia, PA

June 8-Iroquois Amphitheater-Louisville, KY

June 18-Charleston Music Hall-Charleston, SC *

June 19-Knight Theater-Charlotte, NC *

June 21-Atlanta Symphony Hall-Atlanta, GA #

June 23-Lime Kiln Theatre-Lexington, VA *

June 25-Bijou Theatre-Knoxville, TN *

June 26-Salvage Station-Asheville, NC *

June 28-The Majestic Theatre-Gettysburg, PA *

June 29-Smith Opera House-Geneva, NY *

June 30-Tupelo Music Hall-Derry, NH *

July 12-Pocono Mountain Event Center-Mt Pocono, PA

July 13-Roxian Theatre-McKees Rocks, PA

July 14-Goodyear Theater-Akron, OH

July 16-Rose Music Center at the Heights-Huber Heights, OH %

July 18-The Grand Casino Theater-Mashantucket, CT %

July 20-Maymont Park-Richmond, VA %

July 21-Spirit Pavilion-Charlottesville, VA %

July 23-North Carolina Museum of Art-Raleigh, NC %

July 24-Wolf Trap-Vienna, VA %

August 7-Pabst Theatre-Milwaukee, WI **

August 9-Pantages Theatre-Minneapolis, MN **

August 10-Okoboji Blue Water Festival-Arnolds Park, IA

August 13-Lied Center for the Performing Arts-Lawrence, KS

August 11-Evanston, IL-Canal Shores Golf Course ##

August 16-Dillon Amphitheatre-Dillon, CO

August 17-Chautauqua Auditorium-Boulder, CO

August 18-Denver Botanic Gardens-Denver, CO

April 14, 2020-Cincinnati Music Hall-Cincinnati, OH ^

# w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

* w/ special guest Sam Amidon

% w/ Amos Lee

** w/ special guest S. Carey

## w/ Suzanne Vega

^ w/ Cincinnati Pops





