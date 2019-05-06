Brandi Carlile Confirms 2nd Annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend Lineup

Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend-a destination concert vacation produced byCloud 9 Adventures in partnership with The Bowery Presents-will take place at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico from January 29-Febraury 2, 2020 and once again feature an all female-fronted lineup. In addition to multiple sets from Carlile, the festival will include performances by Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Patty Griffin, Lucius,Wanda Sykes (comedy set), KT Tunstall, Jade Bird, Amanda Shires and Yola as well as special guests Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby and Katie Herzig.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, a luxurious all-inclusive resort located just sixty minutes south of the Cancun International Airport. Guests can choose from a variety of well-appointed room categories at the resort, including Concert Courtyard rooms, Stagefront suites and lush tropical views spread throughout the property. Following the wildly successful inaugural event last year, a limited ticket pre-sale opened to returning guests several weeks ago. The remaining rooms will go on-sale this Friday, May 10 at12:00pm ET. Complete details regarding the festival and packages are available via www.girlsjustwannaweekend.com.

The festival continues a landmark year for the three-time GRAMMY Award-winner following the release of her acclaimed new album, By The Way, I Forgive You. Produced by Dave Cobband Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten new songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including "The Joke." Of her breakthrough performance of the song on the live GRAMMY broadcast, The New York Times proclaimed, "Carlile's vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill," while the Los Angeles Times called it, "triumphant" and Rolling Stone described it as, "breathtaking." Watch the full performance HERE.

In celebration of the release, Carlile will continue her extensive tour through 2019 including a special debut headline performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 14. Additional stops include Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, St. Paul's Minnesota State Fair, Philadelphia's The Mann and Berkeley's The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley among others. See below for complete details.

Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records (purchase), By The Way, I Forgive You also features the song, "Party Of One," whose official music video starring Elisabeth Moss recently premiered (watch/share HERE). Produced by Whooden Collective, the video stars Moss, who also served as Creative Director and Producer, and features a female-led crew including Bérénice Eveno (Director), Nicole Disson (Co-star), Diane Pellegrino (Producer), Garen Barsegian (Executive Producer), Kate Siegel (Executive Producer), Tara Bassim (Line Producer) and Cristina Dunlap (Cinematographer). Moreover, a duet version of the song, featuring Sam Smith, is now available (listen/share HERE). Profits from the recording benefit Children in Conflict via Brandi Carlile's Looking Out Foundation as part of its ongoing campaign to raise $1 million for children impacted by war. More information can be found at http://www.childreninconflict.org and http://www.lookingoutfoundation.org.

Over the course of their acclaimed career, Carlile and her band have released six albums, including 2015's The Firewatcher's Daughter, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album. Additionally, in 2017, they released Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story (An Album to Benefit War Child), which features 14 artists covering the songs on their breakthrough album The Story with all proceeds benefiting War Child. Artists included on the acclaimed project, which Rolling Stone calls, "tender and powerful," include Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Jim James as well as a forward written by President Obama. More details can be found here.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 24 & 25-Shelburne, VT- Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum (SOLD OUT)

May 26-Boston, MA-Boston Calling

June 1-Quincy, WA-The Gorge Amphitheater

June 14-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 16-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 23-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 27-Lansing, MI-Common Ground Music Festival

June 29-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 17-Costa Mesa, CA-The Pacific Amphitheatre

July 25-Floyd, VA-FloydFest

August 2-Bonner Springs, KS-Providence Medical Center Amphitheater‡

August 3-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center

August 4-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 10-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 11-St. Louis, MO-The Fabulous Fox

August 19-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre†

August 20-Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre†

August 23-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 24-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 25-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield Concerts Amphitheater

August 29-Bayfield, WI-Big Top Chautauqua

August 30-Bayfield, WI-Big Top Chautauqua

August 31-St. Paul, MN-Minnesota State Fair

September 6-Philadelphia, PA-The Mann#

September 7-8-Chattanooga, TN-Moon River Music Festival

September 14-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden

September 21-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley (SOLD OUT)

September 22-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

September 27-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom

September 28-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom

September 29-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom

October 14-Los Angeles, CA-Walt Disney Concert Hall

November 2-Groningen, Netherlands-Take Root Festival

January 29-February 2, 2020-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend

*with special guest Lucius

‡co-headline with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

†Heart: Love Alive Tour

#with special guest Mavis Staples





