Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

The album's first single “Drowning” is out February 23, accompanied by a video.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Look for BILLY MORRISON to release THE MORRISON PROJECT—his third solo album and first since 2015—on April 19 via TLG/VIRGIN MUSIC GROUP.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter—primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in The Cult—has assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. The album's first single “Drowning” is out February 23, accompanied by a video. Pre-order “Drowning” HERE.

THE MORRISON PROJECT was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album—recorded in Los Angeles at various studios—were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

“One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing,” says MORRISON. “I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt. I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”

He adds: “With the songs that I sing on this record, I wanted to write from an observational standpoint about the state of the world, the news outlets, the information flow (or lack of it) and the general sense of dis-ease that seems to be all-pervading right now.”

How did THE MORRISON PROJECT come together? “I truly believe that making music without any preconceptions or goals yields the most creative and enjoyable results. And that is exactly how this record came to life. Making music with Erik (Eldenius) and Jeordie (White) during Covid, and mixing different musical styles started my journey towards this collection of songs that ended up featuring a lot of my friends.”

 Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos



