Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles

Beyoncé is dropping a country album!

During last night's Super Bowl, the Grammy-winner announced through a Verizon commercial that she was ready to drop new music.

Act II of Beyoncé's three-act project – which started with Renaissance during summer of 2022 – will be released on March 29.

The first two singles from the project are out now. Listen to "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" below! Plus, check out the cinematic trailer for the new project.

The record breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards – the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'Day, I Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour. Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” ”Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Break My Soul.”