Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles

Act II of Beyoncé's three-act project – which started with Renaissance during summer of 2022 – will be released on March 29.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles

Beyoncé is dropping a country album!

During last night's Super Bowl, the Grammy-winner announced through a Verizon commercial that she was ready to drop new music.

Act II of Beyoncé's three-act project – which started with Renaissance during summer of 2022 – will be released on March 29.

The first two singles from the project are out now. Listen to "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" below! Plus, check out the cinematic trailer for the new project.

The record breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards – the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'DayI Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour.  Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” ”Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Break My Soul.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine Photo
British/American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Launches Album at The Shrine

Bees Deluxe, the British/American acid blues band, embarks on a mini-tour to promote their new album, Hallucinate. Learn more here!

2
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Hig Photo
Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release

Renowned singer-songwriter Thomas Dybdahl releases enchanting new single 'Graffiti Boy' ahead of highly anticipated album. Experience a sonic journey with masterful strings and captivating lyrics.

3
Lánre Releases Energetic New Single Tell Me. In A Nod To Black 90s Dance Hits Photo
Lánre Releases Energetic New Single 'Tell Me.' In A Nod To Black 90's Dance Hits

Lánre's latest single 'tell me.' is a vibrant blend of energetic dance/pop vibes inspired by 90's black dance hits. Paying tribute to black pioneers of dance music, Lánre's distinctive sound shines through in this audacious anthem that explores the complexities of modern love.

4
Oakland Rain To Release Evocative Country Ballad If You Were A Song Photo
Oakland Rain To Release Evocative Country Ballad 'If You Were A Song'

Oakland Rain's upcoming release 'If You Were A Song' is a heartfelt tribute to their American heritage and love for country and folk music. With delicate guitar, fiddle, and banjo, their harmonious vocals create a nostalgic and evocative experience.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & MoreVideo: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI to Return in June, Chanel Ayan SaysTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI to Return in June, Chanel Ayan Says
Video: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt RogersVideo: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers
Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!

Videos

Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Video
Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R.
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE LION KING
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
SIX