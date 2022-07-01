Avant-Pop Duo Faux Real Release New Single

Cutting-edge avant-pop duo Faux Real has shared their most accomplished and genuine offering so far, "Full Circle," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by a disquieting - yet captivatingly choreographed - official music video, directed, choreographed, styled and edited by Faux Real and streaming now at YouTube.

Recorded in London during the pandemic, "Full Circle" sees Faux Real - a.k.a. Los Angeles-based Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt - sculpting a razor-sharp new sound favoring ultra-digital software instruments, its brutalist and meticulous production showcasing their long-standing knack for hugely catchy vocal melodies while also underscoring their singular characters, for the first time truly displaying the unmistakable duality in Faux Real's idiosyncratic music.

The accompanying music video features cinematography by Leo Schrepel, hair & make-up by Lisa-Marie Powell and coloring by Dante Pasquinelli at Ethos Studio.

"Full Circle" follows this winter's premiere of another cold-blooded, bass-blasted pop banger, "The United Snakes of America," accompanied by a self-directed companion video - co-starring a myriad of serpents and highlighted by an impressive banjo solo - streaming now at YouTube.

Written, performed and produced by Faux Real, "The United Snakes of America" was met by ecstatic applause from très chic online media outlets around the world:

Watch the new music video here: