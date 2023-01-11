Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow

Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow

Her new album, "Diamonds & Dancefloors," is set to be released on January 27, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Ava Max will release her new single, "One of Us," tomorrow, January 12. The track is from her new album, "Diamonds & Dancefloors," set to be released on January 27, 2023.

The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).

The new album will also feature recently-released singles "Maybe You're The Problem," "Million Dollar Baby," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons."

Outspoken, yet mysterious. Empowered, and also vulnerable. Sweet, but psycho. Duality drives Ava Max, cementing her as one of the most listened to pop artists in the world. The daughter of Albanian immigrants grinded since grade school and exploded on a global scale with the 2018 triple-platinum smash "Sweet but Psycho."

Streamed over 2 billion times by 2020, it clinched a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. As the tune took the world by storm, The New York Times named it among the "54 Best Songs of 2019," and Rolling Stone christened her "An Artist You Need To Know."

Becoming inescapable, "Sweet but Psycho" received a nomination in the category of "Choice Pop Song" at the Teen Choice Awards as she took home "Best Push Artist" at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. In addition to performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and The TODAY Show, she appeared in features by Vanity Fair, Billboard, PAPER, FORBES, and more.

She only accelerated this rapid rise to pop superstardom with the Gold-selling "So Am I" [927 million global streams] and "Salt" [1.5 billion global streams]. In the middle of this whirlwind, Ava pieced together her 2020 full-length debut album, Heaven & Hell [APG/Atlantic Records], which skyrocketed to Gold certification upon release. It also continued her hot streak and features her biggest hit yet, "Kings & Queens" [1 billion global streams].

The song reached #1 on the European and Hot Adult Contemporary charts for eight consecutive weeks and soared to #2 at Pop radio. Last November, Ava added a new single entitled "My Head & My Heart" to Heaven & Hell and was named a 2021 honoree on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. "My Head & My Heart" has been streamed an impressive 401 million times globally and hit Top 15 on Pop radio.

She performed it on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Ava followed "My Head & My Heart" with a powerful new single "EveryTime I Cry." An undisputed summer smash, the highly-anticipated, adrenaline-fueled track is pure electropop perfection.



DOPE Unveil New Track Misery Featuring Drama Club Photo
DOPE Unveil New Track 'Misery' Featuring Drama Club
The music video - directed by Edsel Dope and Co-Directed by Matt Zane  - features the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. The circus has gained renown around the globe for their death-defying stunts and visual oddities. “Misery” is available via all streaming services and watch the visually captivating video.
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song Your Internet Sucks Photo
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Your Internet Sucks'
“Your Internet Sucks” is the latest track to be revealed from her upcoming EP, Halfway. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway now! Watch the lyric video for the new single now!
Liturgy Shares New Single Angel of Sovereignty Photo
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'
The piece showcases Liturgy's boundless ambition towards transcendence through rich compositions untethered by traditional rock constructs. Comprised almost entirely of a children's choir, the track is unmistakably the work Liturgy, building tension through an evolving round whose chords grow more dense and textured.
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares Faces in the Firelight Photo
Shana Cleveland Announces New Album & Shares 'Faces in the Firelight'
Shana Cleveland (La Luz) has announced the forthcoming release of a new solo album, Manzanita. She shared the first peak of the LP via the orchestral pop single “Faces in the Firelight.' The song is addressed to both her son (written while he was in utero) and her life partner Will Sprott (Shannon and the Clams).

From This Author - Michael Major


CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'
January 11, 2023

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them “the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVIIFOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII
January 11, 2023

FOX Sports Films will premiere the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10. In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher (“Thief”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+
January 11, 2023

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” features the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. Watch the video trailer now!
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'
January 11, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gimme”– a clubby, dancehall-infused lover’s call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam’s chart-topping global smash “Unholy.”
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR EpisodeABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode
January 11, 2023

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
share