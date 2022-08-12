Anarbor And Sammy Adams Pound The Alarm In 'Emergency'

Out now on all streaming services, Anarbor has teamed up with Boston rapper Sammy Adams in their latest pop-catchy single "Emergency."

Considered the last installment to the band's long awaited and highly anticipated studio album, Love & Drugs - "Emergency" is a complex track that speaks on the constant state of fear we have grown accustomed to these past few years against a light-hearted backdrop. With a reggae-infused tempo, lively pop-centered synths, and a call-to-action pulse that permeates throughout the track's production, "Emergency" has come at a perfect time as we reflect on the aftermath of an infuriating summer.

"Emergency" perfectly blends indie-pop and soul to deliver you the final sneak peek into the experimental blends that Anarbor brings with their fourth full length LP Love & Drugs, which hits airwaves worldwide on September 2 via ONErpm.

"'Emergency' is the song where we address the fear culture that grew out of control over the course of the last couple of elections and the pandemic. We're by no means a political band, but regardless of your affiliation, I think we can all agree that the daily level of which mainstream & social media has propagated fear in our society is disgusting.

The more afraid we become, the more we watch, the more we post, the more we fight with our fellow people. It's a vicious behavioral cycle that needs to change, and it's up to all of us to remind those close to us that there's no logical reason to get too worked up about something they have zero control over." - Danny Stravers, lead guitarist of Anarbor

Phoenix-based alternative rock band Anarbor was formed in 2003 while the members were still in junior high school. After signing with Hopeless Records in 2008, Anarbor found mainstream success providing theme songs for Cartoon Network's "Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins," ESPN's SportsCenter, Good Day L.A. and MLB Network Countdown. Along with relentless touring in the United States, Anarbor has appeared in Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. While partnering with Hopeless Records, Anarbor released two EPs and two full-length studio albums.

Take a listen to "Emergency" today exclusively via . Anarbor's fourth studio album, Love & Drugs, will be available for streaming on September 2 via ONErpm. Be sure to pre-save the upcoming LP here, and watch the band's official music videos for explosive singles "Drugs," "Letter in a Suitcase," "Bad Love," and "Honeymoon in Tokyo" via Anarbor's YouTube channel.