Against Me! and Baroness Announce May North American Co-Headline Tour

Acclaimed American rock band Against Me! have just announced its May North American co-headline tour with prog-metal giants Baroness. Kicking off on Friday, May 1 at the Majestic Theater in Detroit, MI, the tour will visit parts of the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, American and Canadian west coast, Southwest and East Coast of the U.S. and extend through Saturday, May 30. Support on select dates throughout the run will be provided by Destroy Boys and Drug Church. A special fan pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, at 10 a.m. local time with the password AM2020 and general on sale will be this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A full listing of dates can be found below with more information on the band's official website HERE.

Additionally, Against Me! just recently announced its March and April headline tour of the U.S. Touring with support from Stef Chura and kicking off on Wednesday, March 11, the run will begin at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, MA and visit markets such as Portland, ME on March 12, Richmond, VA 0n March 19, Charlotte, NC on March 22, Orlando, FL on March 26, New Orleans, LA on March 29, Athens, GA on April 2, and culminate with an appearance at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4. Tickets for the March and April tour are on sale now via the band's official homepage HERE.

Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace recently released a solo LP titled Bought to Rot via Bloodshot Records with the Devouring Mothers, a band she formed with Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Hudson who is the bassist for the trio and owner of Rancho Recordo in rural Michigan. An album that has received praise from The Associated Press, NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and many more, Bought to Rot is a record scorched with honesty across its 14 tracks, unapologetically confessional, capturing many moments snipped from Grace's life and stitched together in song. As a complete body of work, the album stands as the most musically diverse collection of songs Grace has written to date, and is what she affectionately calls her "Scorpio" record - redolent in sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll.

Remaining busy and constantly writing new music, the members of Against Me! - Laura Jane Grace (lead vocals/guitar), James Bowman (lead guitar/vocals), Andrew Seward (bass) and Atom Willard (drums) - are currently working on the highly anticipated follow up to the band's acclaimed 2016 album, Shape Shift With Me. More information on the new album will be revealed soon.

Against Me! will be making the following appearances this March, April and May. Dates below.

MARCH

11 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts *

12 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall *

13 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met *

14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *

17 - State College, PA - Re//Bar *

18 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *

19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry *

20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

21 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

22 - Charlotte, NC -The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte *

24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *

25 - St. Augustine, FL - Backyard Stage at St. Aug. *

26 - Orlando, FL - The Social *

27 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar *

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *

29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA *

31 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall *

APRIL

01 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

02 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt *

04 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

MAY

01 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

02 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection ^

03 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

05 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

06 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall ^

07 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown ^

08 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's ^

10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House ^

11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox ^

12 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre ^

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre ^

15 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo #

17 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC #

19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom #

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater #

22 - Dallas, TX - The HiFi Dallas #

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater #

26 - Nashville, TX - Brooklyn Bowl #

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom #

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater #

* - Stef Churra supporting

^ - Destroy Boys supporting

# - Drug Church supporting





