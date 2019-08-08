Acclaimed Jazz Pianist Michael Wolff Sets Tour Dates; New Album Planned For 2020

Acclaimed jazz pianist Michael Wolff has confirmed new tour dates for the months ahead, with multiple shows in Cleveland, Long Beach LI and New York City. The upcoming concerts mark a fresh start for Wolff, following his recent recovery from aggressive cancer. He comments, "I'm so happy to be back playing and recording and feeling well again. It's been a monstrous journey, which I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. But the outcome is miraculous."



The live dates will feature music from Wolff's recent album 'Swirl' (Sunnyside,) which went to #1 at Jazz Radio earlier this year. Wolff and his band will also preview songs from his planned 2020 CD. The dates and line-ups are as follows:



Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th, at NightTown in Cleveland. Two shows per night. Both evenings will feature The Michael Wolff Trio, with Ben Allison on bass and Victor Jones on drums.

On September 13th, famed trumpeter Eddie Henderson will be the special guest.

Tickets and additional details here:

9/13: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=F0685BC6-B731-CE60-0CAEE03E44CC319B



9/14: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=F0F6A001-BB81-EEB0-397E136C248A8ED8



Thursday, September 19th at the Long Beach (Long Island) Jazz Festival. Wolff will kick off the Festival, joined by Ben Allison on bass and Allan Mednard on drums. https://longbeachjazzfest.com/schedule



Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th at Mezzrow in Manhattan. Two shows, starting at 7:30.

Wolff will be joined by Ben Allison on bass and Rudy Royston on drums.

https://www.mezzrow.com



Wolff previews his upcoming 2020 album, which also features Ben Allison and Allan Mednard: "As far as the new album, it is mostly original compositions by me, a couple by Ben Allison, and two covers: 'Omar Sharif' by David Yazbek, from THE BAND'S VISIT musical, and the standard, 'You and The Night and The Music'.



The vibe is concentrating on beauty. We worked on playing with energy but made sure to have a lot of feel and grooves in the music. A lot of Brazilian and Latin-influenced grooves along with some straight ahead, and a new ballad of mine. Allan Mednard on drums is a one of a kind drummer -- so sensitive and grooving at the same time. He makes up his own beats to everything. And Ben Allison is a master on the bass, original, melodic and in the pocket. It's really a listenable album. I thought about what I'd like to listen to at home, and tried to make that album.



As far as Swirl, I'm so thrilled to have had an album get to #1 at jazz radio. It only took me 66 years!!!!!! The response has been so good, and our performances' attendance has been a marker of the album's acceptance by our audience. I'm so happy to have it out on Sunnyside Records. They did a great job with all aspects of putting out the album."



Visit http://www.michaelwolff.com for more information.





