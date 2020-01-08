wagamama Introduces Limited Edition Version of Chef Gaz Oakley's Vegan BBQ Ribs Exclusively in U.S.

In response to increasing demand for plant-based dishes, wagamama has once again collaborated with innovative UK vegan chef Gaz Oakley to put its twist on his highly popular recipe for smoky, spicy and sticky seitan BBQ ribs. Viewed more than a million times on Oakley's YouTube channel, the finger-licking vegan dish launches exclusively in the U.S. at wagamama's New York and Boston restaurants and is available for a limited time between January 15 and March 31.

The dish has been adapted from the original seitan recipe, taking advantage of Oakley's flavor profile but using wagamama's own cherry hoisin and sticky vegan sauces, and accompanying the dish with rice, caramelized lime and broccoli topped with chili for a more complete menu offering.

Known as the avant garde vegan, cookbook author Oakley has a loyal fan base on both sides of the Atlantic "It's such an honor to work with wagamama US again on a new dish," Oakley says. "After the success of the Avant Gard'n, which featured my vegan egg & BBQ glazed seitan, we knew this collab had to be more epic. After a few days in the kitchen, we came up with a dish so show-stopping, it's definitely a first of its kind in the vegan market. I can't wait for people to taste it. Vegan, or not, you'll be blown away"

wagamama has maintained a worldwide following for its inviting, Asian-inspired casual dining by listening to consumer feedback and reviews and inventively adapting its menu to reflect modern taste preferences and lifestyles. The soul-satisfying vegan ribs are a prime example of its "good change" philosophy of Kaizen, delivering a flavor-packed dish that meets customers' desire to reduce meat in their diet.

More and more people are opting to consume less meat, driven by concerns about health, the environment and ethical treatment of animals. A recent Harris Poll conducted for the Vegetarian Resource Center found that 46% percent of the country eats at least some vegetarian meals when dining out, and almost half of those are ordering vegan meals.

A 2019 Scientific Reports study reported that if everyone in the U.S. reduced their consumption of beef, pork, and poultry by a quarter and substituted plant proteins, we could save about 82 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

The additional upside is that eating a more plant-based diet has shown to support health, contributing to lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, and reduced risk of developing coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

That's why wagamama is intent on offering a range of menu items that appeal not just to vegans and vegetarians but meat-eaters as well. This idea of "radical inclusion" has spurred wagamama to develop plant-based interpretations of meat dishes that everyone at the table can share and enjoy.

Not only do the U.S. locations feature menus with more than 29 vegan or vegetarian options diners can also customize other dishes to satisfy their dietary concerns. In offering the barbeque vegan ribs, wagamama hopes to inspire even more people to make choices that are healthy for them and for the planet.

For more information on wagamama, menus, and locations, please visit https://www.wagamama.us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of wagamama





