ZOI MEDITERRANEAN and TEN11 LOUNGE Debut at the Historic Life Hotel in NoMad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Maya Prestige Group has just debuted Zoi Mediterranean and Ten11 Lounge within the historic LIFE Hotel in NoMad following an extensive $1.2 million transformation. The space was formerly home to Henry at Life Hotel from JJ Johnson.

The LIFE Hotel, once the headquarters of LIFE Magazine, held significant prominence in New York City history as a place on the pulse of the latest news, trends, and cutting-edge information. Having last undergone renovation in 2019, the reimagined Mediterranean restaurant and lounge promises to breathe new life into the iconic space.

Founded by Onur Safak of Maya Prestige Group (Green Blend Eatery, Blue Mezze), this new venture reflects his ongoing dedication to showcasing the rich diversity of Mediterranean cuisine in New York. To realize this vision, he collaborated with Turkish Chefs Çetin Güneri and Kaan Sen, who will serve as Executive Chef and Head Chef respectively. Both chefs have worked in prestigious kitchens globally and Michelin restaurants with expertise in Ottoman, Turkish, and Mediterranean cuisine, as well as butchery. Güneri moved from Turkey to New York specifically for the opening of Zoi Mediterranean and will bring authentic and elevated Mediterranean flavors to the restaurant. As soon as guests enter the renovated 1,800 sq space, they will immediately be greeted by the warmth of the room. The dining room (72 seats) will feature new banquettes and custom-made chairs sourced from Turkey, distinguished by plush-backed seats adorned with a striking lion emblem. Adding a touch of opulence, onyx sourced from Turkey and Kuwait, a particularly difficult marble to find in the necessary thinness for backlighting, graces the walls. The ambiance is further enhanced by dimmable lighting in both the dining room and lounge, casting a soft and inviting glow. The lounge by day serves as a coffee and pastry bar during daylight hours and by night serves delicious cocktails, pastries and bites.

Zoi Mediterranean, derived from the Greek word "Ζωή" (Zoi) meaning "life," will embody a celebration of life through the newly revived space, vibrant flavors and family-style dining with shared plates and moments. Appetizers include the Sun-kissed Tomato Salad ($18), a refreshing blend of heirloom tomatoes, a creamy cashew puree base, and fresh herbs, and the Octopus Carpaccio ($25), featuring thinly sliced octopus with citrus and parmesan. The Zoi Mezze Royal (3 for $32) offers a delightful selection of dips and spreads, including creamy Avocado Gorgonzola and smoky Babaganoush. Hot mezze plates feature crispy Zucchini Pancakes ($17) and flavorful Fire Bread ($15). Notable main course options include the luxurious Butter Poached Lobster Tail ($22) and the hearty Lamb Shank Begendi ($26), a tender lamb shank confited for 11 hours to achieve maximum tenderness and intense flavor while retaining its juices, served over roasted eggplant. In addition, a traditional Pide, a traditional Turkish flatbread originating from the Black Sea region and an homage to the chefs' heritage with options like the savory Soujouk Pide ($18), a dry sausage widely consumed across the Middle East and Turkey, that’s complemented by with a Kashkaval cheese and the cheesy Halloumi Pide ($16) with tomato, mozzarella and chives.

Adding another layer of culinary artistry, Zoi Mediterranean will feature a dessert menu featuring house-made pastries and cakes, with notable options including its Cold Baklava ($15) with phyllo, its Dolce Vita Tiramisu ($16) or its Mango Noir ($20) pairing fresh mangos, cream inside of freshly made chocolate spheres.

Zoi’s festive fare starts in the morning with its interpretation of morning classics, available for breakfast during the week and brunch on weekends. Noteworthy signatures include its Zoi Mezze Benedict ($27) with Creamed spinach and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin, served with baba ganoush, hummus, and your choice of home fries or fruit salad; Caviar & Salmon Puff ($24) house-made puff pastry with Puff pastry with smoked salmon, salmon caviar, and cream cheese sauce, served with home fries and its spin on Avocado Sourdough Toast ($16) with a variety of toppings such as avocado, eggs (fried, scrambled, or poached), tomatoes, smoked salmon, cheese (feta, goat cheese, or cream cheese), nut butter, and fresh fruit. Like its pastries and cakes for dessert, breakfast goods like Croissants, tartlets and eclairs are made fresh in-house.

To match the vibrant flavors of the food, its cocktail program features an array of refreshing, well-crafted cocktails like the Meet You in Istanbul ($19), a gimlet-style cocktail crafted with Greek Votanikov Gin infused with chamomile, complemented by Italicus liqueur, fresh lemon, agave, and chamomile bitter; Mezcalita el Paradiso ($19) with Rosaluna Mezcal, Cointreau, Pineapple, Agave, Jalapeño and Lime or Between 2 Seas ($19) with Strawberry Infused Otto’s Vermouth, Aperol, Prosecco and Tonic along with non-alcoholic options like its Lychee Lemonade ($12) and N/A Mojito ($12) in either passionfruit or pineapple flavors.

To keep the night going, the subterranean Ten11 Lounge - a subtle nod to the ideal time to start planning an unforgettable night out - will be accessible through an unassuming, dimly lit staircase. Beyond the discrete entrance, a subtle glow from the onyx will draw guests like moths to a flame (or bar) with artfully presented cocktails. The lounge's $200,000 custom bar top and bar back in the center of the space. Additionally, each of its tabletops boasts a lightbox topped with the Onyx. The space will evolve throughout the night with the earlier times suited for after-work drinks or dates, as it seamlessly blends into a destination for a sophisticated night out. The lounge was created to fill a void in the neighborhood as a nightlife destination. To imbibe, guests will salivate on well-crafted cocktails, like its most decadent Smoke and Mirrors ($28), its take on old-fashioned with The Macallan 12, Greek liquor Mastika Skino, and Italian liquors Amaro Nonino and Apero served over a large crystal-clear ice cube with caviar under a smoky glass cloche or the BLACK SWAN ($22) Mezcal Rosaluna infused with mango, with Luxardo Bitter Bianco and Caprano Vermouth Bianco and mocktails like its 0 Negroni ($14) with Monday Zero Alcohol Gin, Blulut Rosso Vermouth, Ghia non-alcoholic Aperitif and blood orange bitters.

To match the elegance of the room, Ten11 serves an array of elegant small plates and cravable bites to serve as the perfect pair to its elegant cocktail program with options to sate your appetite whether you’re going for quick bites or are looking for something a little more substantive. Notable choices include its Velvet Bruschetta ($22) with Turkish Pastrami and Porcini Mushroom, ten11 Temptation ($32) its Wagyu filet mignon sliders with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions anpd Citrus Tuna Tartare ($21) and its signature seafood platter Champagne and Caviar Dreams ($68) with a trio of Kaluga caviar, champagne and shrimp chips. Additionally, Ten11 offers a champagne and caviar service pairing your choice of either 25g ($115), 50g ($260) and 125 grams ($620) of Kaluga caviar with champagne. Caviar bumps for $24 include 3 grams of caviar.

Zoi Mediterranean and Ten11 is located at 19 W. 31st Street, New York, NY. For more information, visit www.zoinomad.com and call 347-677-2035.

Zoi Mediterranean is open from 7:00 - 11:00 AM for breakfast; 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM for lunch and 4:00 - 11:00 PM for dinner Monday-Friday; Weekends from 7:00 - 10:00 AM for breakfast; 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM for brunch and 4:00 - 11:00 PM for dinner.

Ten11 is open from 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM weekdays; weekends from 11:30 AM - 2:00 AM.

Photo Credit: Karen Santiago for Zoi Mediterranean and Ten11 Lounge

Comments