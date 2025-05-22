Your Memorial Day STAYCATION in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you staying in the city over the holiday weekend? If so, there are a lot of options for fun and entertainment. Check out these ideas and get to know the venues for a great summer ahead!

Kick off summer with a Memorial Day rooftop celebration in Dumbo, Brooklyn at Harriet’s Rooftop, in collaboration with Sol. Ease into the season with refreshing cocktails and unforgettable energy as DJs Nicola Bernardini, Clandestino, Baker, Ozzi, and Rana set the tone with feel-good sounds. Gather your crew, dress for the sun, and join us for a rooftop experience that’s all about great music, good company, and summer on the horizon. The ticketed event, for guest 21 plus is on Monday, May 26 to late. Harriet’s Rooftop is located at 60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

CHILI, the acclaimed Sichuan restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, by Co-Owners Miki Niu and Joe Tsou (Meili and Wonderland Bar), invites diners this Memorial Day Weekend to immerse themselves in the spirit of 1930s Sichuan. Celebrated for its authentic flavors and vintage atmosphere, CHILI is a heartfelt tribute to Sichuan’s rich culinary heritage and cultural history. Leading the kitchen is award-winning and Michelin Star Executive Chef Peter He, whose cooking reflects the essence of Sichuan cuisine–bold, balanced, and deeply expressive. The menu features Cold Appetizers, Dim Sum, Entrées, Vegetables, and Desserts. Cocktails include the Bubble Dream, a mix of Meili Vodka, rose water, cranberry juice, topped with a smoke bubble; and Blossom of Snow, a blend of peanut butter whisky, Adriatico amaretto bianco, egg white, and cacao powder.

Central Park Boathouse is a dining destination whenever you are in the Central Park area. Whether you are strolling through the park, renting a rowboat, visiting the zoo or relaxing on the Great Lawn, head to the Boathouse where you can indulge in an exquisite dining menu, eat dockside or relax in their cafe. The Central Park Boathouse is a cultural landmark that shouldn't be missed.

Desert 5 Spot located in Williamsburg is the chicest country bar and live music venue. It is hosting a full Sunday celebration that blends vintage shopping, live music, and line dancing - capped off with a no-cover honky tonk set that runs late into the night. On Sunday, May 26 events include a 2- 6 PM: Trading Post by Foxy Fair; 6 PM: Live Music by Bec Lauder + Fletcher Kent; 7 - 10 PM: Buck Wild Line Dancing with Sugarfoot & Spitfire (Tickets required for line dance lessons); and from 10 PM - 1 AM: Grayson Little (Live from Charleston, SC).

Lucky Strike at Chelsea Piers just launched its 2025 Summer Season Pass, available now at a discounted rate. The pass offers daily access to bowling and perks through September 1, making it a solid seasonal pick for locals looking for easy entertainment for friends or family. Food, drinks and fun are all ahead this summer at Lucky Strike.

Blu on the Hudson, nestled along the stunning Hudson River waterfront in Weehawken, NJ, is just a scenic six-minute ferry ride from New York City with breathtaking, panoramic views of the iconic Manhattan skyline, just perfect for the holiday weekend. The restaurant’s outdoor patio will be open this summer season, providing guests with spectacular vistas while enjoying delicious meals in the fresh air. Executive Chef Juan Carlos (JC) Ortega’s seafood-forward menu is accented by house-made pastas, a world-class steak program, beautifully crafted desserts, and an extensive wine program. Blu offers a one-of-a-kind cocktail list curated by Beverage Director Jeremy LeBlanche.

Monarch Rooftop’s Red, White and Views Summer Kickoff event, starts Friday, May 23rd and runs through Monday, May 26th. The rooftop bar an lounge in the heart of Herald Square boasts fabulous views of the Empire State Building. A menu of red, white, and blue-themed cocktails will be available. Reservations are recommended. Some of the outstanding cocktails include their Red, White & Boozy frozen margarita, pitchers of Monarch Mega Mule Punch, and Sangria (red or white).

Joanne Trattoria, the Upper West Side’s speakeasy dinner theater, will welcome Taylor Swift Tribute artist Christina Shaw for her version of “The Era’s of Taylor” on Saturday, May 24th for the latest edition of its monthly tribute series. Produced in tandem with entertainment marketing & live event production company Second Wind Media, Shaw will perform hits from across Swift’s iconic hits and memorable show looks that have made her one of the world’s most celebrated artists. To make sure as many fans as possible get the chance to sing along to their favorite songs, swap friendship bracelets all while dining on its classic Southern Italian fare, the show is broken up into two seatings, first from 5:30 - 7:00 PM and second from 8:00 - 9:30 PM. Tickets are $25/pp for entry for show one and $30/pp for its later show.

Image Credit: Harriet’s Rooftop by Ashley Sears

Comments

