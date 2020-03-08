Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia

Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon.



This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family are now in a second-generation partnership and perpetual search to produce wines in the world's best regions.



This story is decades in the making, starting as industry acquaintances turned partners and lifelong friends. Kin & Cascadia is the story of two families working together making great wines in the Pacific Northwest.



"Winesellers, Ltd. has been searching for wines from the Pacific Northwest that fit our criteria for quality, value, and sense of place. It took us time, but we are now very excited to have two great additions to our portfolio and partnership with the Master Family," says Adam Sager Co-President of Winesellers, Ltd.



2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, Washington State

Our Cabernet Sauvignon is grown in the Wahluke Slope AVA of the famed Columbia Valley, Washington. It is an elegant and refined wine, medium bodied, with aromas and flavors of mocha and black cherry.



2017 Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Oregon

Our Pinot Noir is grown in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Oregon. This gorgeous wine is soft and delicate but rich with flavor and overtones of strawberries and rose petals.



"In today's business and life there is nothing more important than relationships be it family or friends," says Melvyn Master of Master Wines. "Our partnership and friendship with the Sager family and Winesellers goes back forty years and is a building block for our ability to form lasting relationships with our suppliers and wholesalers."



The Sager & Master Family partnership includes Tortoise Creek, Le Charmel, Tiamo Organic wines, Exem Bordeaux, Mont Gravet and the recent release of Kin & Cascadia Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 will be positioned $14.99 retail nationwide in 2019.



About Winesellers, Ltd.

Founded in 1978 by Yale Sager, Winesellers, Ltd. is a second generation, family-owned and globally recognized importer and marketer of fine wines to the U.S. market. The company's portfolio represents the finest quality of wines in their respective price category and has widespread distribution in all 50 U.S. states. The Winesellers, Ltd. portfolio includes producers and brands from Argentina, California, Washington State, Oregon, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and other countries worldwide that can be found in premier retailers and restaurants throughout the U.S.



For more information, visit www.winesellersltd.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





